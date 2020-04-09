He is trying to write reality in four premieres of The Good Fight season

Photo: Good Fight (CBS All Access) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Good Fight has previously been the subject of political fanaticism, but in its four premieres, it’s all about fantasy fire. The opening scene began with the monkeys opening the series, but instead of Diana, who reacted to Trump’s inauguration, reacting to Hillary’s inauguration, the champagne traded “what fucked” for the swollen champagne. Yes, the Good Struggle is quite brazen and arrogantly asking the question: What if Donald Trump had bad dreams of becoming president?

“Network Deals with Alternative Reality”

B-

The protagonist is like a zone of a political path that awakens in a new reality, retains only its memories of its previous realities and is forced to adapt to its new environment, but also does not seem to be completely cunning. In this situation, Diane Lockhart woke up in Hillary’s America. Here, Trump’s campaign resulted in a second “fail to catch them with the pussy.” But it also means that the #MeToo movement has never existed in this alternative reality. The abusers were not checked. In fact, Diane is Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer.

Establishing an alternative reality – no Donald Trump in the White House is the same as any woman who argues about the famous exploiters of Women’s March – is fairly straightforward. And this Diane comes to the heart of a really important criticism. Hillary’s presidency is not the feminist utopia she hopes for. A good fight is the second punctures presented by Weinstein in his fantasy. Thankfully for the premiere, one Trump said the presidency had yielded good results, while one Hillary said the presidency was not a complete salvation. It is more nuanced than that. Of course, cancer is cured, the rainforest is saved, and the polar bear population is growing in this alternative reality, but corporate, carefully packaged feminism is growing, not a more agile female movement. A classic butterfly effect. This is a bad trade. Diana’s fantasy world turns into a nightmare in the blink of an eye.

Achieves different levels of interpretation in the premiere. Sometimes it seems like a deliberate experience to draw any real conclusions, especially for those whose character is rooted. The Absurdism of Good War is part of the charm, but this presidential party house is very close to the edge of the intelligentsia. Distributes a funny and quite cultural commentary, but not quite satirical. When it comes to Diane’s work in this world, there are deeper drilling opportunities that are missed.

The “dream episode as a character is about to die” trope is tried and true. I saw it very effectively in Riverdale recently. Imaginary episodes are dreamy, but are often a useful way to dig into a character’s consciousness and bring out some of the internal conflicts. In a dream you can walk away with heavy hand symbolism. So far, not much has happened in the season premiere. After Diane Kurt is not around and locked up when she returns home, we enter part of a more dreamy sequence towards the end. And when Kristin Baransky thinks Diane Kurt may be dead, she gives a show a hell of a moment.

But we don’t get a lot of connections or character work in the outside episode. Diana’s cooked fantasy really touches on her personal life and the political quarrels between Kurt and her, and nevertheless never. In the premiere, the morals and motives of a certain denomination of privileged liberals who think Trump is the only problem in government and American politics today are called into question, and make it so incompetent. However, this is not much explored at the character level. Instead, we just watch Diane in this new world without a ton of introspection.

Thus, it does not fall into Diane’s subconscious state, which in no way promotes the story of the Good War. It’s a weird place to start a series, and it’s a big slip to put the episode on top of, instead of a kind of dream sequence mixed up. Lack of character development. Of course, it touches on many of the show’s themes, and the sound and scope of this show are still clearly felt. But it’s a literal bubble, more interested in pride than character or plot. There’s nothing wrong with some kind of delayed thematic research, but it’s really a little more accustomed to the practice of thinking.

Acute observations

TV Club will not cover every episode of this show, but I will return in the middle season and in the final.

Snowpiercer adaptation is a real thing btw.

There are too many songs on credits, but this show is too much.

Diane’s dream razor is really a dream flame.

