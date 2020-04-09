“He scored two hundred” – Former Pakistani captain says bowlers should not mess with Virat Kohli – cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his ability to hit the big hundreds in the most crucial moments. The right-hander has also earned a reputation as an aggressive customer in the field who never bows to challenges. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif in the video recalled two incidents from Kohli’s career to explain why bowlers should not play a mess with the Indian skipper during the match.

Speaking in a Youtube video, Latif recalled India’s Test series in Australia in 2014, in which MS Dhoni retired after the third Test, the first two of which he lost and the third ended in a draw. Dhoni got injured in the first Test, with Kohli set to be the captain of the match. After Dhoni announced his retirement, Kohli was reinstated as the standby captain for the fourth Test.

“In the 2014 series, when Dhoni retired after two trials. Then came one test, in which Virat Kolhi scored two tonnes in each throw (in fact, Kohli scored a ton in the first throws of the 3rd Test at MCG. and in the first innings of Test 4 at SCG He beat an undefeated 76 in 2nd inning at SCG) In that match, Mitchell Johnson approached Kohli and dono ke buech theek thaak gaaliyaa chal ri tha, Check out this clip, and you’ll see that Kohli’s reaction was not defensive, “he said. (Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcphBg9arxQ (/ embed)

“There are players you don’t mess with” We had Javed bhai, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar. Virat Kohli is one such player today, “he added.

Latif further recalled the Indian T20I series against the West Indies last year, in which Kohli imitated right-handed sailor Kesrick Williams “celebrate in a notebook” after hitting a bowler for six. Williams sent his signature to the Indian captain in 2017 at a match with the T20I in Jamaica, and Kohli acknowledged giving the answer, though he insisted it was good.

“Recently, in the West Indies T20I match, his left flank (actually, right fielder Kesrick Williams) said some words. Although Kohli doesn’t score too many runs in the T20Is, he still played great in that match. There are certain players that you don’t play with during the game, ”Latif said.

Kohli played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is in his career. The right back collected 7,240 trial runs, 11,867 ODI starts and 2,794 T20I runs.

