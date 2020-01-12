“He showed up when I needed him”: The student wrote a handwritten letter of thanks to the SRO

Loading...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The work of a school manager is often ungrateful, but the SRO at the Maryville Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee received a big thank you in the form of a handwritten letter from a student who credits him for changing their attitudes in the classroom.

Clayton Hall has been a clerk at the Maryville Academy for two years. He has had special relationships with all students, but his relationship with Jordan Crawford has paid off in several ways.

Jordan says that Officer Hall was there for her in her deepest moment in life.

“It was just as mentally low as life at that time, and it appeared at exactly the right time when I needed it,” said Jordan.

Hall says the letter was a surprise because it doesn’t get thank you very often.

“For me, this has confirmed my 15-year career. Because this is only my second year as a school officer and it is worth knowing that I have achieved at least one. Hall said.

Jordan says the Compassionate Officer hall helped her turn around every day. Her demeanor and grades have improved and she is now on her way to graduation this year.

LAST STORIES: