‘He Suffers Watching His Struggle’: The Doctor Who Recorded The Boys’ Protective-19 Battle

A US doctor has shared a ‘gut-wrenching’ video showing his teenager coughing and breathing, urging parents to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

The video, released by Anna Zimmermann and screened by Story, shows her son Lincoln struggling to breathe at the hospital.

“As a physician, I know he works hard to breathe,” Zimmermann, a psychiatrist, writes on his website.

“As a mother, she was abusive to watch her protest.”

According to Zimmermann’s description, the video shows Lincoln showing difficult breathing, including “gasping for breath, nasal passages, crying, and exits.”

New coronavirus can cause flu symptoms, such as dry cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. In severe cases, patients with KevID-19 may develop lung disease, causing the lungs to stay fluid.

Zimmermann and his son were discharged from a hospital in Denver, Colo. After Lincoln’s diagnosis. He filmed the video while they were in there sending him to his father who lives at home with their other children.

Although the majority of coronavirus infections in children appear to be small, Zimmermann said the “diarrhea” monitoring his son’s struggle with the disease is proof that parents should have the a real threat.

“Please stay safe. Good health, ”Zimmermann encouraged parents on his blog. “Please take this virus seriously – it’s not joking.”

According to The Story, Lincoln was discharged from the hospital and is recovering “on his own.”

