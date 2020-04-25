He wanted work. So he called the bomb threat. – News – The Palm Beach Post

A bomb threat on Thursday morning landed a construction worker in jail at Wellington Water Treatment Center.

WELLINGTON – Richard Hamilton had a bad day on Thursday. He didn’t want to work, he told investigators at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why he called the bomb threat that morning at the Wellington Water Treatment Center, where he worked with the construction crew.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Miramar resident Hamilton on charges of causing a bomb threat during a coronavirus pandemic, a national emergency. A judge pledged $ 10,000 against bail at a hearing on Friday in Palm Beach County Jail.

Sheriff authorities evacuated the village water treatment plant to the 1100 block of Wellington Trace, which was called to the 911 dispatcher at about 7 a.m. because of the threat.

More than 20 people had to leave the building.

The sheriff’s archives do not explain how investigators first began to suspect Hamilton in the face of the threat, although he eventually admitted calling it.

Sheriff bombers, a bomb dog and drones search Hamilton’s vehicle and area to ensure safety.

They found no evidence of the bomb, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the village authorities, it was not affected by the village water service.

FBI officials discussed the threat with Hamilton because it was a “critical infrastructure,” village chief Paul Schofield said.

It appears that no federal charges have been imposed on Hamilton.

