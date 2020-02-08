He warned of coronavirus. This is what he told us before he died. – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML0c5d3171faf00a16725a784b94a2608611%

The doctor who was one of the first to warn of the coronavirus outbreak at the end of December, but was silenced by the police. He died Friday after being infected with the virus, the hospital reported treating him.

The death of the 34-year-old physician, Li Wenliang, caused a wave of pain and anger on social networks, and social media commentators demanded an apology from the authorities to Dr. Li and his family.

Li Wenliang last month at Wuhan Central Hospital. Credit … Li Wenliang, via Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

Last week, Elsie Chen, a Times researcher working with our correspondents Chris Buckley and Steven Lee Myers, interviewed Dr. Li. He caught a patient’s virus and was hospitalized when Mrs. Chen interviewed him on January 31 and February 1 through the WeChat social media platform.

Here are some edited and shortened excerpts from the interview.

When did you first realize that this new virus was highly contagious? It seemed that he had not taken any precautions when he was infected.

I knew it when the patient I was in contact with infected her family and they infected me immediately afterwards. I discovered that it was highly contagious. The patient had no symptoms, so I neglected.

On December 31, when he told the people of the WeChat group about the SARS-like virus, did he do it because he had seen the high risk of transmission from person to person?

I suspected that, and it’s always better to be careful and take protective measures.

Why did you suspect so much at the time? Had he already received news or heard something?

Because patients have already been treated under quarantine.

Was it the end of December?

Yes.

Were there other doctors who shared the information and reminded others to protect themselves against this mysterious pneumonia?

There were discussions between our colleagues.

What were they all talking about? How did you assess the situation at that time?

It was that the SARS could return. We had to be mentally prepared. Take protective measures.

Looking back at what happened, do you think the situation would be very different now if the Wuhan government had not prevented you from warning others and sharing the information? Do you think it would have been better if the information for the public and for doctors would have been more public and transparent?

If officials had previously disclosed information about the epidemic, I think it would have been much better. There must be more openness and transparency.

How did you feel when the police accused you of spreading rumors?

The police believe that this virus has not been confirmed as SARS. They thought I was spreading rumors. They asked me to acknowledge that I was the culprit.

I felt that they hurt me, but I had to accept it. He had clearly acted out of goodwill. I felt very sad to see so many people lose their loved ones.

Why did you decide to become a doctor? Why were you proud to be one? Can you say something about your family?

I thought it was a very stable job. Recently the relationship between doctor and patient has deteriorated. I am happy as long as my patients are satisfied with their treatment.

My oldest son is 4 years and 10 months. The youngest is not yet born, expected in June. I miss my family. I speak to you via video.

How long does it take to recover? What are you going to do now?

I started coughing on January 10. It takes me around 15 days to recover. I will join medical care providers in the fight against the epidemic. That is where my responsibilities lie.