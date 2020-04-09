He was arrested for beating his mother by hiding his toilet paper behind a coronavirus lock.

Some people can’t live that life without restraint.

A 26-year-old California man has beaten and charged his mother for hiding his toilet paper as the state remains locked in a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Adrian Jan. TP was hanged on Monday at a family home in Southus after an argument that his body was missing. Police representative Shirley Miller According to BuzzFeed News, Yang asked for toilet paper and hid his anger from his forty-year-old mother.

Miller explained that his mother was hiding toilet paper, which was a hot commodity across the country during the COVID-19 crisis. The son explained that he used “too much”:

“The variety of things is growing.”

During the exit, Yang finally beat his mother and was arrested by a private man.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3 a.m. Monday about a family riot at their residence and arrested Jan. She stopped receiving medical treatment because her condition was not serious.

Miller said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to a variety of reports of domestic violence while at home to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The police officer added:

It happened. “People work together and care for each other

The majority of calls from the police are verbal disputes between family members and are not considered a crime. However, the authorities are using the incident to warn family members not to let small arguments get out of hand during the quarantine.

Written in the department Twitter:.

“The call for a family riot starts with small things. One of them seems to be hiding his toilet paper, so the deputies responded when family members called the place where they were arguing. It turned into a physical conflict. One person was arrested.”

The physical makeup of toilet paper did not take into account how COVID-19 flew off the shelves of some stores during the outbreak.

It is hoped that this event will lead to the words of many officials who have stopped supply savings, such as TP and paper towels. No more quarrels between bathroom products, yes!

