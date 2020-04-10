‘He was treated like an animal,’ says brother of Cook County Jail detainee who died of COVID-19 shackled at clinic

Prepare dinner County Jail detainee Jeffery Pendleton endured “cruel punishment” even though getting dealt with for COVID-19 at Stroger Hospital, his brother states.

Pendleton was immobile, with a respiration tube inserted down his throat, but was still shackled hand and foot to the hospital bed.

He died Sunday — producing him the first detainee of Cook County Jail to die of COVID-19.

His brothers, Donnell Todd and Warren Pendleton, say the shackling was abnormal, and are suing the jail to stop the apply.

“He was dealt with like an animal,” Todd reported. “I really don’t feel anybody justifies that treatment method. He was sick and essential aid. And to still have him shackled by hand and foot, with a guard — that is as well extraordinary.”

The brothers have filed a federal lawsuit towards Sheriff Tom Dart and Cook County, alleging they violated their brother’s constitutional rights by shackling him to a medical center bed. The lawsuit alleges the shackling coverage “was excessive, prompted gratuitous soreness, and violated his legal rights below the Fourteenth Modification.”

Jeffery Pendleton was in the hospital for six days in advance of he died. He was awaiting trial on gun and drug costs.

His other brother, Warren Pendleton, reported shackling was a “cruel punishment” for a person so medically fragile. Jeffery Pendleton experienced been shot in the kidney, not long ago had again operation and experienced pneumonia several occasions, Warren Pendleton mentioned.

“Who appreciates how very long he experienced (COVID-19) ahead of the clinic?” he stated. “He known as me Saturday expressing they would set a tube down their throat. Then I got a simply call Sunday expressing he passed. How could you allow somebody be shackled — another person who just cannot breathe? He simply cannot go any where.”

The sheriff’s office has not commented on the lawsuit, saying it hadn’t been served with it.

Prepare dinner County Jail is considered a person of the largest cluster of coronavirus instances in the place. Much more than 270 detainees have tested favourable for COVID-19, and 21 of them are getting handled at hospitals, in accordance to the sheriff’s business. On Thursday, a next detainee died from the condition.

The attorneys who filed the lawsuit, Patrick Morrissey and Thomas Morrissey, have formerly sued the sheriff’s office environment to obstacle the shackling of expecting girls when offering start at the jail, and have sued to obstacle the shackling of a quadriplegic detainee.