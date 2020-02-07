“He would play instead of whom?”

Danny Mills believes Manchester City would be the only travel destination if Lionel Messi ever moved to the Premier League.

There is great doubt about the future of Messi in Barcelona after its audience has argued with sports director and former teammate Eric Abidal.

The city is reportedly hoping to benefit from the uncertainty by luring the great Argentine to Etihad Stadium in the summer, when a clause in his contract says he can sign a new club for FREE.

getty

Lionel Messi has been associated with a breathtaking change from Barcelona

There are many other factors in these rumors: Barcelona are still in crisis by Cop del Rey’s loss to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday evening.

There are rumors in Spain that Messi is dissatisfied with the Barca hierarchy and feeling in the Catalan city. According to talkSPORT, an exit is “definitely possible”.

Pep Guardiola himself has expressed doubts about the reports, saying on Friday that he does not believe Messi will ever leave Barcelona and that he “wishes” that he remain in the Nou camp.

“He is a player for Barcelona and he will stay there, that is my wish,” said the ex-Barca boss.

“I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs. I think he will end his career there. “

getty

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi won several trophies in Barcelona, ​​including two Champions League titles

But even if Messi joined the four-time Premier League champion, ex-city defender Mills asked who you would take out of Guardiola’s team to make room for him.

“Manchester City is the only club he can go to,” he said at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“Because of the way they play and his relationship with Pep Guardiola, Pep probably understands him better than anyone from his time in Barcelona.

“You think of Manchester United and there was talk of it, but I don’t see him there.

“City is only conceivable, he could get into the Premier League.

Is he all that? Jason Cundy insists that Pelé is not as good as Messi and Ronaldo.

“He is sensational, we know that, but you have to build the whole team around him, he needs legs around him.

“And you suddenly think, where would you play him in the city? You would have to change everything. He would play instead of whom?

“And does he really want to come to Manchester? He knows what the weather is like, I’m sure of it.

“He’s used to Barcelona and South America, I’m not sure Manchester will be his cup of tea.”