“He wouldn’t get out of the car when we took him to school” – The dramatic impact on a child’s life of not having a teaching assistant made

“Believe me, I spent several days crying, it’s so hard.”

Sharon Doughty is at the end of his tether.

Like many parents in Richmond, what makes her fall is the struggle for support she says her child so desperately needs in school for his special needs.

Dealing with the district children’s service provider, Achieving for Children (AfC), had left Ms. Doughty and others like her in emotional turmoil.

Parents told how they had spent thousands on private psychology tests and legal fees just to get the proper help for their children.

Doughty was exasperated by the difficulty of implementing an Educational Health Care (EHC) plan for her seven-year-old son Joshua.

These plans are legal documents that describe a child’s special education, health and social care needs, what additional help will be provided, and how that help will support the child.

She said, “It is very, very difficult to put the plan in place.”

Doughty criticized the AfC for failing to intervene to make sure the schools delivered the plans correctly and spent £ 5,000 on legal fees trying to enforce the requirements of her son’s school.

She said, “Everything is weighed against parents. If you have a plan, the board is supposed to make sure the school implements it. What’s the point of having a plan in place if you can’t not ask someone in AfC to make sure the school sticks up? “

Sharon Doughty with her son, who she says really benefits from the support of a teaching assistant

“It was one of the worst things that ever happened in my life”



Her son did not speak until the age of four and is about 18 months behind in development.

He also has hearing problems with the way his brain processes sounds, which means he has to be given very short and specific instructions, and has trouble making friends.

He has a full-time EHC plan, 32.5 hours per week, which requires constant support, including during lunch breaks.

During his early years at St Mary’s C of E Elementary School in Twickenham, he received “incredible support” and “absolutely loved going to school”, but that all changed when his teaching assistant fell ill and was not “properly replaced”. by school.

Ms. Doughty says her son has become anxious and scared, refusing to get out of the car to go to school, and even to scratch himself.

She criticizes AfC for failing to ensure that the school complies with her son’s EHC plan, designed to provide the help he needs at school.

She also says that the school has become annoyed by her requests for help.

“This is absolutely one of the worst things that has ever happened in my life,” she said.

“I really don’t want this to happen to another child.”

Joshua has hearing problems with the way his brain processes sounds. His mom says he was fine when he had a teaching assistant but was upset after school didn’t replace him

Ms. Doughty is a former Sky News reporter and heads the Dot Com Children’s Foundation, which helps protect children and help them talk about difficult issues at home and at school.

She said that despite her training, she felt powerless to get the support he needed from her son.

“I can’t even protect my child. It was so bad. He was so sick. They don’t listen to you. They say they can’t do anything,” she said.

Fortunately, she finally managed to get him to move to another school via AfC, where he is doing much better, but says the service should have done it sooner.

“It was a failure of this advice”

A recent report from the local government and the Social Services Ombudsman accused Richmond and Achieving for Children of “multiple failures” in the treatment of children with special needs and disabilities.

Watchdog called for large-scale audit of 1495 EHC plans after finding missing documents, mislabeled files, and skipped protocols when investigating recent complaints, which was discussed at plenary this week’s board (January 28).

The review is ongoing and is expected to cost around £ 84,000.

If it discovers “systemic” problems in the service, the board will extend the audit to other areas of the AfC.

Council chief Gareth Roberts apologized to a large gathering of parents in the public gallery, saying, “It was a failure of this council.”

He also acknowledged that many parents were shocked to receive letters calling for parents’ comments on the AfC letterhead review, and did not feel comfortable contributing because they feared that the ‘AfC sees their responses.

He confirmed that the letters on the audit will be returned on Council letterhead and that the email address for the review will not be verified by AfC staff.

The board voted to fully accept the recommendations set out in the Ombudsman’s report.

Conservative Leader of the Opposition Cllr Paul Hodgins also apologized to the parents and said he would join the Liberal Democrats in lobbying the central government for more funding for students with special needs in the borough.

What the school said

In response to Ms. Doughty’s concerns, St Mary’s said it had a “long and successful history of supporting children with SEND”, adding that it works “in collaboration with a number of external agencies and our SEND families , ensuring that children thrive in our care and leave us confident and ready for the next stage of their education. “

The spokesperson added: “St Mary’s takes the complaints it receives seriously and has implemented a complaint process which has been followed.

“None of the complaints lodged by the parent in the context of this procedure were accepted; when these complaints were referred to the DfE, the latter did not identify any reason to intervene in the decisions taken by the school which were the subject of the complaint. “

Become a funding crisis

Ian Dodds, co-director of children’s services at Achieving for Children, has previously spoken about the lack of funding for children with additional needs in the high needs block of the Dedicated Schools Grant.

He said the problem “was becoming a funding crisis” for many local authorities, including Richmond, which currently has an overall deficit of £ 5.8 million.

The deficit accumulated since 2014 is £ 15.8 million.

The government has previously stated that the subsidy for schools should be sufficient and that local authorities should not have to use money from general funds to pay for the most important needs.

However, many counselors went beyond funding issues to describe the “moral duty” of the board to ensure that its services are appropriate for their purpose.

Cllr Jo Humphreys gave a moving speech on what it is like to be a parent of an autistic child and said that the content of the report was “the most worrying”.

She spoke of the “long and frustrating journey” to assessment and said that parents have to “fight everyday to make sure your child gets the support he needs to make sure that he achieves his potential”.

She thanked “the dedicated, hardworking and overworked staff”, but said the board should use the report as an opportunity to “identify and fully address things that have not worked”.

Cllr Rob O’Carroll also spoke about his experience as a parent of a child with SEND.

He said: “The problems the AfC has faced in this area is one of the reasons why I sit in this chamber and why I took on the role of champion of disability.”

He added that the board should aspire to be “the benchmark for excellence” and said councilors should avoid “political maneuvering on such a vital issue for the future of our children”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Achieving for Children’s deputy director Ian Dodds reiterated that he fully accepted the Ombudsman’s report and apologized to the families.

Nevertheless, he believes that the recent improvements reflect the “robust approach” of counseling and hopes that the doubling of the number of agents in the SEND service and the engagement with parents through the new parent panel will see further progress.

He also pointed out that a range of children’s needs are always taken care of in the ordinary classroom as part of what is called “first quality education”.

Children can receive additional help from a teaching assistant when reading and writing, for example, but parents and schools can request that a child’s needs be assessed if they think more needs to be done. fact.

He said that the AfC is responsible for coordinating assessments and that some health professionals such as speech-language pathologists may not work within the organization, which can lead to delays.

The AfC combines reports to determine if a child has reached the threshold for an EHC plan, which will detail the specific help they need, including the number of sessions over which period, with an annual review process.

Parents can appeal these decisions if they are not satisfied with the results, up to a court.

Dodds acknowledged that “parents and teachers don’t always see the same thing” but that assessments are “needs-based” to ensure that children’s needs are met.

In December 2019, the Kingston and Richmond boards both agreed to restart Achieving for Children to provide services to their children until March 31, 2026.

Richmond council was aware of the ombudsman’s report, but was not allowed to discuss it due to purdah restrictions in the general election.

Kingston has seen an improvement in its services. It was recently classified as “exceptional” by Ofsted after receiving an insufficient rating in 2013.

.