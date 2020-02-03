Head coach Andy Reid didn’t let this Super Bowl slip off

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Andy Reid hugged Patrick Mahomes early and all other moments later. Good training because Kansas City wants to hug him now.

Reid didn’t want to let this Super Bowl slip away. Not with the brilliant Mahomes in the center, and not after 21 years working late every night to get it right.

The big guy has finally made his biggest profit. And a city that has been waiting for 50 years to celebrate can’t wait to welcome him home.

“Nobody deserved this trophy more than Andy Reid,” said chief owner Clark Hunt when Mahomes and his teammates celebrated around him.

Criticized for having previously lost the big game to a conservative game, Reid went the other way on that magical Florida night. He left Mahomes Mahomes, and that was enough to bring the Chiefs into a 31:20 win with three touchdowns in the last 6:13.

The coach who won more games than anyone else without winning a Super Bowl now has one on his resume. A city that hasn’t held the Super Bowl trophy in half a century can now do so again.

All thanks to a coach who keeps going and going, sure that one day he’ll have a winner no matter what someone said.

“That’s what it’s about,” said Reid. “What a great team, great coach. Appreciate everything. “

In the fourth quarter, the story seemed to be repeating itself for a coach who continued to win games but couldn’t win the biggest game. The Chiefs had dropped 20:10 and were just over seven minutes ahead of a third-and-15 when Mahomes found Tyreek Hill open for a 44-yard win that changed the game.

Mahomes had fought previously and thrown two interceptions. But if the chiefs went under, they would go under and throw.

“Coach Reid told me after both (interception) that I should continue shooting,” said Mahomes. “Keep believing in your eyes, keep throwing it. He gives me the confidence to go out there no matter what I do and we ended up doing well. “

Against a child prodigy in San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Reid used the wisdom he had gained in 21 years of coaching in Philadelphia and Kansas City for a fourth quarter that will last a long time in the history of the Chiefs.

On the other hand, it doesn’t take too much wisdom to give Mahomes the ball and tell him to find someone to catch it.

“Pat Mahomes and all of his defense boys do business, the coaches, man, a great job of keeping things in order at the right time,” said Reid. “And it was a nice thing.”

It was Reid and his team who saw the potential of Mahomes and qualified for tenth place in the 2017 draft even though Alex Smith was a perfectly capable quarterback. After letting Mahomes sit and study for a year, Reid combined his fortune with his young man’s talents. His belief has been rewarded with three touchdowns in the past few minutes.

And a Lombardi trophy.

If he doesn’t completely erase the memories of what happened 15 years ago when the Eagles lost to New England, he has at least some new ones that could take their place.

“He is one of the greatest coaches ever,” said Mahomes. “I don’t think he needs the Lombardi trophy to prove it, but I think that makes all doubts go away.”

It was the first Super Bowl for Mahomes to be overwhelmed to get the opportunity of a lifetime. Sometimes it seemed like that on Sunday, causing misfires early on and a few interceptions – his first in five post-season games – that could have been costly.

But Reid’s greatest strength – besides his incredible work ethic – could be his ability to let his players to themselves. That doesn’t just apply to Mahomes, but apparently to every other player on a team that has been excruciatingly close to the Super Bowl a year earlier.

“We have a great leader in Pat (Mahomes) and then you put mastermind Andy Reid behind it, it’s absolutely incredible,” Chiefs said against Eric Fisher. “So much hard work was worth it.”

The hardest worker of all was Reid, the trainer who comes hours before everyone and goes hours after. Reid has done it throughout his career, even when one of his sons died from a drug overdose when he took over the chiefs seven years ago.

His players see it and want to work harder themselves.

“He’s there at 3 in the morning and at 11 in the evening,” said Mahomes. “I don’t think he sleeps. He works harder than anyone I’ve ever known.”

The hard work was worth it.

And now he’s a Super Bowl champion.