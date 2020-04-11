Head of SBI to Real Estate

Speaking to real estate players, Kumar said that the reform of the industry, of course, if they want to survive and get back on track as soon as possible, must be done by the industry.

On Saturday, the head of the Indian Foreign Bank, Rajnish Kumar, the head of real estate companies, urged them to keep their bank accounts standard, clean inventory as soon as possible and to improve their perception of trade.

Speaking to real estate players, Kumar said that the reform of the industry, of course, if they want to survive and get back on track as soon as possible, must be done by the industry.

“Clear inventory as soon as possible. We believed that prices would go up but unfortunately prices wouldn’t go up. There was a time when there were first-time home buyers and investors, and in five years you could double your money.” Equalize … these times are over, ”he said at a virtual conference hosted by King NAREDCO.

In addition, he suggested that the industry should explore opportunities to reduce costs and improve rotation time.

“How do we reduce the construction period? How can we keep construction costs under control? The industry must influence the government and the local government, which is not a cash cow that can keep its milk. So, let it go.” “Reduce us. Construction costs,” he said.

On the banking side, he assured that the effort to close down on the macroeconomic situation, depending on the macroeconomic situation, may be as low as possible.

He added that everyone’s efforts should be aimed at making housing cheaper, and that rapid construction units, as well as their rapid sales, rather than keeping inventory for a longer period, are waiting for prices to rise.

Regarding the perception of the real estate industry, the head of SBI said: “There is a need to improve the company’s management. Although the Real Estate Regulation (RERA) law has brought some disciplines, there is still a long way to go.”

“I’m not saying this, but the perception of the real estate industry is that there’s a lot of profitability, a lot of trading in the hands. Not all trading happens in white. It may or may not be true. This is my understanding. This understanding needs to be improved at the industry level.

“As an industry entity, you can do something to improve the company’s governance,” RERA said.

“The role of the real estate industry in the economy is very important,” he said. “Construction accounts for about 15 percent of GDP and provides employment for a large number of people.”

“Given the increase in legal deadlines for more than three months, this call should be made by the Reserve Bank of India,” Kumar said.

However, he said, banks, through the Association of Indian Banks, have asked for an increase in the loan term from the current three months to 5-6 months, depending on the situation.

He said: “Regarding the promotion of emergency credit credit to industry from 10% to 20%, he said that it can be considered as a case by the officials of the field.”

“Revaluation of working capital that we are ready to do … You can approach the revised cash budget. Based on the revised budget, we will give you 10% or 20% depending on the need. What “To get everyone involved, I suggest that you update your account. Delete your expenses. Keep your account standard.”

He reassured the industry that banks were behind the industry in these difficult times.

Last month, the SBI opened emergency credit facilities for borrowers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Covid-19 Extraordinary Credit Emergency Credit Facility (CECL) provides capital in the amount of 200 rupees or 10% of working capital based on the existing fund.

The window will be available until June 30, and the loan will be offered at an interest rate of 7.25 percent with a 12-month tenure.