Head of the EU bureaucrat and public transport to regulate the mess of tax authorities

A senior Dutch official in Brussels and the head of Amsterdam’s public transport have been appointed two new junior finance ministers to deal with the problem at the tax office.

Her predecessor Menno Snel resigned in the wake of the child benefit scandal at the end of last year, in which hundreds of families were wrongly accused of fraud.

Treasury Secretary Wopke Hoekstra said earlier this month that he would split the department into three to solve the problems.

Hans Vijlbrief, the current chair of the influential Euro working group in Brussels, takes over the management of the tax office. Alexandra van Huffelen has been tasked with clearing up the mess in the social security department and will also oversee the customs authorities.

Vijlbrief’s appointment was surprising since he had only recently been appointed to the Eurogroup for a second term. “This is a fantastic opportunity for him to show what he can do and not just provide support,” said former Dutch Finance Minister Jereon Dijsselbloem.

Van Huffelen is known as a strong manager. She previously worked at Essent and was business and city councilor in Rotterdam before moving to GVB in Amsterdam. She is also the first woman to hold a ministerial role in the Ministry of Finance.

The two new junior ministers (state secretaries in Dutch) represent the Liberal Democratic Party D66. As junior ministers, you are part of the government, but not part of the cabinet.

