Head-to-head drug gives scientist hope for battle against Covid-19

Cheap, widely used anti-parasitic medication used to treat head fish killed Covid 19 cells in a petri dish and Aussie researchers are hoping to start human trials in a month.

Dr Kylie Wagstaff of Monash University’s Biomedical Discovery Institute, who conducted the study, found Ivermectin started killing Sars-COV-2 cells, which cause Covid-19 in a petri dish within 24 hours.

Within 48 hours “we could prevent any replication of the virus in the cells,” she said.

The study was published online in the journal Antiviral Research.

Because the drug is already used safely in humans to treat parasites such as headscarves, River Blindness and itch, there will be no need to carry out long-term animal studies and human clinical trials can be quickly tracked in Covid-19 patients.

Before human trials can begin Dr Dr Wagstaff must test the drug at safe levels to be used in humans and control what doses are needed to kill Covid-19.

These studies work and could last at least a month. “It will be a month before we can begin human trials, no sooner than that,” she said.

“Ivermectin is very widely used and regarded as a safe drug. We need to figure out now if the dose you can use at humans will be effective – this is the next step,” Dr. Wagstaff said.

“In times when we have a global pandemic and there is no approved treatment, if we had a compound already available around the world, then that could help people sooner. Realistically it will be a while before a vaccine becomes widely available,” she said.

The study led by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) with the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity is a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The team is currently applying for funding for human trials from the Australian Government’s Medical Future Research Fund.

Dr Wagstaff said she hopes the research will not encourage continued sales of the drug.

“There is not enough evidence that it will work with people, it is an option and it is necessary to investigate seriously first,” she said. Dr. Wagstaff has been studying the drug and its ability to kill viruses for over a decade.

Her previous research found that it also works against HIV, influenza, dengue fever and Zika virus.

The theory is that the Sars-COV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, has a protein that stops our cells from mounting an immune response, Ivermectin stops that protein, allowing the immune system to work, she said.

Dr Wagstaff said she was excited when her experiments showed that there was a possibility that the drug could treat Covid-19.

“It’s nice when something you’ve been working on for a long time can help people,” she said.

Ivermectin is available at the PBS and costs around $ 24 here, in third-world countries it is sold for as little as 10-30 cents per tablet.

It is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.

Because her previous research has shown that Ivermectin has been useful in treating viruses, Dr. Wagstaff said she immediately wanted to trial it against Covid-19, when the virus emerged as a problem in January.

Her team is working with the Doherty Institute, which was the first scientific body to grow the virus outside of China.

The Doherty Institute sent a sample of the virus to their laboratory and the team immediately began testing.

