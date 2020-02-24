heading,-likely,-absent:-most-regional-sports-activities-groups-vanish-from-free-tv-set

I recall observing the Bulls with my grandmother on Stafford Street in Dubuque, Iowa, on WGN-Tv in 1976.

It was a Bulls staff that still experienced Jerry Sloan, Norm Van Lier and Tom Boerwinkle, joined by Scott May, Mickey Johnson, Artis Gilmore and Cliff Pondexter. For some motive, I don’t forget their stage guard, Wilbur Holland.

You would have viewed them on WGN-Tv.

My grandmother considered the recreation from a clinic mattress considering the fact that she had suffered from various sclerosis from a younger age. The illness experienced worsened and took her from a wheelchair to a bed.

Getting frequently confined led her to a like of card video games, cigarettes and sports.

My grandfather experienced performed arranged soccer in Iowa ahead of it turned pro soccer, and the Chicago Bears had been the beloved football group in that part of Iowa. My grandmother would pay attention on the radio to what she thought was the biggest rivalry in sports activities, when Iowa performed Wisconsin in college football, so there’s no way any self-respecting Iowan would be a Packers admirer.

I don’t forget viewing the Blackhawks on WGN when I was a little one. And the Cubs, heck, you couldn’t preserve from remaining a Cubs admirer with the games on WGN, broadcast by Jack Brickhouse from 1948 to 1981. There are Cubs enthusiasts all over the nation because of WGN. Finally WGN brought us North Siders that odd baseball group from the South Facet.

Now all that is absent. Whilst WGN in current many years didn’t broadcast just about every Bulls or Cubs or Blackhawks or White Sox game, it aired plenty of games for a viewer to develop into familiar with hometown groups. Now you simply cannot view any of these groups without the need of cable. Households that just cannot find the money for $60 to $100 a thirty day period for cable Tv set will be shut out. The sports activities you viewed as a kid have turn out to be elitist. You just cannot pay for to go to the video games and you just cannot afford to watch them on Television set.

My grandmother would have been caught with Decide Judy and the “Price is Proper.”

A vacation to the ballpark with a partner and two young ones can price tag $200. At that rate how quite a few periods a yr can you go to the ballpark?

And now TV’s been pulled out from beneath us.

Mike Ulreich, Bridgeport

Voter suppression

The GOP mantra has been in area for decades, but “low-information” citizens really don’t comprehend this is the only way the GOP can win. Voter suppression, in the sort of voter ID and voter purges and gerrymandering, has provided the GOP victories as a minority celebration. The trouble the Democratic Celebration faces is acquiring the the vast majority of our citizens out to vote in buy to nullify these shady endeavours.

But numerous of us have turn into engaged by Indivisible and other actions to get out the vote. We can only hope this will be enough to counter the suppression exertion that is expected to be enormous in the 2020 election.

Lee Knohl, Evanston