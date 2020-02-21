[health-and-fitness-authorities-connection-much-more-than-two-thirds-of-south-korea’s-coronavirus-situations-to-a-doomsday-sect-church]

A South Korean church with a messianic chief was determined Friday as a hotbed of coronavirus cases as the outbreak grows in pieces of the state.

The chief of the sect, Lee Guy-hee, reported all gatherings and other outreach have been suspended right after health authorities joined Lee’s followers to additional than two-thirds of all verified coronavirus cases in South Korea.

Lee denounced the coronavirus as a “devil’s deed” to control the growth of his church, which extols Lee as a prophet-like determine who can decode hidden meanings from the Bible right before a coming apocalypse. Critics explain Lee’s community as a cult.

Korea Facilities for Ailment Regulate and Avoidance (KCDC) said additional than two-thirds of South Korea’s 204 verified coronavirus cases are traced to Lee’s secretive spiritual motion, referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong advised reporters that Shincheonji companies, which normally get followers in a crowded spaces, quite possibly led to mass transmissions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in known as for a full investigation into transmission clusters at a Shincheonji church in Daegu, in South Korea’s southeast, and at a funeral in Cheongdo County.

Daegu, a southeastern metropolis of two-and-a-half million that is the country’s fourth largest, emerged as the aim of governing administration efforts to include the disease acknowledged as Covid-19, and Chung promised support to relieve a lack in clinic beds, healthcare staff and equipment. Mayor Kwon Young-jin of Daegu has urged residents to keep inside of, even carrying masks at dwelling, to stem even more an infection.

Considering that members of the church attended the funeral, the Cheongdo medical center documented 15 coronavirus instances, which include South Korea’s initially demise from the virus on Thursday. A next coronavirus loss of life, a lady in her 50s less than healthcare facility care, was described Friday, also in Cheongdo.

Lee, who founded the church in 1984, stated the mass infection is “a devil’s deed to curb the fast progress of Shincheonji”, according to an interior concept carried by South Korea’s Yonhap News Company.

Shincheonji said in a general public assertion Friday that it has shut and disinfected all of its 74 church buildings nationwide.

The church is believed to have additional than 200,000 adherents throughout the country. Followers equate Lee with the next coming of Jesus who will produce salvation from an impending conclude of times.

The multiplying caseload in South Korea showed the simplicity with which the sickness can unfold. Preliminary bacterial infections were linked to China, but new situations in South Korea and Iran — wherever there have been four deaths — never display a very clear connection to journey there. In an emerging cluster of health problems in northern Italy, the to start with to slide sick achieved with anyone who experienced returned from China on January 21 with no suffering from any indications of the new virus, wellness authorities reported.

The Earth Health Organisation warned that clusters not right linked to journey, these types of as the kinds in South Korea and Iran, counsel that time could be working out to consist of the outbreak.

“The window of option is nevertheless there. But our window of opportunity is narrowing,” stated WHO Director-Typical Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We need to have to act swiftly in advance of it closes wholly.”

– With AP