[health-and-fitness-d-g-confirms-all-seven-new-covid-19-instances-joined-to-26th-affected-person]

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Wellbeing Ministry right now confirmed 7 far more optimistic cases for Covid-19 involving locals, bringing the total amount of instances as at this evening to 36.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah claimed all new conditions were near contacts to good situation 26 on February 29.

He stated case 30 involved a 38-yr-old person who travelled to Australia on February 12 and returned on February 16.

“The person did not have any signs or symptoms and he was detected throughout get hold of tracing and the situation was verified good for Covid-19 on March two,” he mentioned in a assertion here these days.

In the meantime, circumstance 31 was a 50-year-outdated person who did not have any history of travelling to foreign nations around the world not long ago.

The unique who was documented owning signs and symptoms on February 26, was detected all through make contact with tracing and he was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March two. Scenario 32 included a 43-year-old woman who did not have any history of travelling abroad.

“The situation reported owning signs or symptoms on February 27 and she was detected in tracing near contacts. She was confirmed Covid-19 constructive on March 2,” he explained.

In accordance to Dr Noor Hisham, situation 33 was a guy, 58, who travelled to Kuching, Sarawak to attend a conference on February 16.

#COVID19 Senarai tujuh kes baharu yang kesemuanya adalah kontak rapat kepada kes ke-26. Pengesanan kontak rapat masih dijalankan dan perkembangan terkini akan dimaklumkan dari semasa ke semasa. Terima kasih kpd pasukan kesihatan di lapangan yang mengesan semua kontak rapat. pic.twitter.com/kGq9w9Vsyr — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 3, 2020

The scenario was also detected all through get hold of tracing and was confirmed Covid-19 optimistic on March 2.

The Well being director-general claimed scenario 34 was a 40-12 months-aged gentleman who was a paramedic at a healthcare facility who attended to scenario 26.

“The gentleman who has no historical past of touring abroad, was detected in get hold of tracing and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 now (March three).

In scenario 35, it was a local girl aged 50 who experienced travelled to Australia on January 31.

“The lady returned to Malaysia on February 16 and she was detected for the duration of get in touch with tracing and was verified Covid-19 optimistic currently (March 3),” he reported.

In this regard, case 36 concerned a 49-year-previous guy who travelled to Egypt on January 23 and came back to Malaysia on February 1.

“The guy did not have any signs and symptoms. The case was detected during contact tracing and he was verified Covid-19 constructive on March three,” he explained.

Dr Noor Hisham explained from the complete amount of new cases, 6 have been admitted to Sungai Buluh Medical center, Selangor even though situation 32 was warded at Kuala Lumpur Healthcare facility.

“All cases were reported to be in stable problem,” he added.

The ministry will continue to monitor the improvement of Covid-19 from time to time, and in actuality the tracing of close contacts for circumstance 26 and the new circumstances are continue to likely on, he mentioned. — Bernama