[health-and-fitness-d-g:-spouse-and-children,-secretary-of-twenty-sixth-covid-19-client-cleared]

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The loved ones members and secretary of a senior federal government-connected corporation (GLC) govt who contracted the coronavirus disorder (Covid-19) have all examined unfavorable for the virus.

Wellbeing director-common Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah informed Malay Mail that other individuals who came into make contact with with the human being are nonetheless being screened.

“As for circumstance 26, his near contacts including family members and his secretary, their checks performed have been all negatives.

“We are nevertheless screening many others and the results are pending.

“The highest risk will be the loved ones users and these in near continual make contact with,” Dr Hisham explained.

