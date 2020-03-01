health-and-fitness-department-confirms-ri’s-initially-presumptive-coronavirus-situation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Section of Overall health has identified a particular person in their 40s who traveled to Italy in mid-February as the state’s first presumptive positive scenario of coronavirus.

The overall health division claimed the man or woman is being handled at the healthcare facility and all an infection control protocols are getting followed but did not specify which medical center is dealing with the individual.

The patient’s rapid loved ones customers have quarantined by themselves since the man or woman started off displaying signs and symptoms following traveling abroad, in accordance to well being officials.

RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Gov. Gina Raimondo have scheduled a news convention for 11: 45 a.m. Sunday to discuss these developments. Eyewitness News programs to stream it stay right right here on WPRI.com.

The Facilities for Disorder Handle and Prevention (CDC) is now doing the job to track down the other travellers who ended up on the patient’s return flight from Italy. We’re informed the affected individual has not gone back to function due to the fact returning to the U.S. and has experienced minimal vacation in Rhode Island.

The health and fitness office is reaching out to individuals who have been in immediate call with this affected individual. These individuals will undergo a 14-working day quarantine and observe by themselves for indicators.

“The Rhode Island Office of Well being has been preparing for months to make certain that we have a construction in spot to, to the very best of our means, limit or protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We entirely predicted owning a to start with scenario of COVID-19,” Dr. Alexander-Scott stated in a assertion, incorporating that they are not observing popular community transmission and that the statewide chance continues to be minimal.

Wellness officers inquiring folks to clean their fingers on a regular basis, go over their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing, and continue to be home if they are unwell.

The Point out Health and fitness Laboratories have been doing work to create the capacity to take a look at for the virus in Rhode Island, which led to this initial circumstance becoming identified. Just about every “presumptive” situation ought to nonetheless be confirmed by the CDC, according to the overall health section.

Wellness authorities are urging any person showing symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough, shortness of breath) to make contact with a medical doctor and connect with in advance just before going to a doctor’s office environment. Industry experts say you can support stop its unfold, and the distribute of other viruses, by washing your palms, covering your coughs and sneezes, keep away from touching your eyes, nose and mouth, preserve surfaces thoroughly clean, and get your flu shot.

