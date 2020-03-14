Health and fitness District presents specifics on Spokane’s 3 verified COVID-19 circumstances

March 14, 2020 1:02 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 14, 2020 1:02 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. — The Spokane Regional Wellness District gave an update on Spokane’s initial verified COVID-19 conditions in a press conference on Saturday.

Of the three confirmed cases, a single is a female in her 40s, Dr. Bob Lutz with the Health District said. He claimed the girl is feeling “okay, but not excellent.”

A different confirmed case is a male in his 50s. The third situation has not however been contacted, Lutz stated.

Lutz reported it’s unclear how several other situations there are in Spokane at this time. He claimed of the checks executed regionally, 70 have examined damaging and 3 good.

Before in the 7 days, Whitworth College confirmed four neighborhood members are becoming examined for the virus.

Study: Whitworth University neighborhood members staying examined for COVID-19

Lutz stated none of the verified conditions are thought to be related to Whitworth, and people people are still awaiting success.

As of Saturday, there are 568 confirmed instances of the virus in the condition, the Washington Point out Department of Well being stated. Thirty-seven persons have died.

“Social distancing is some thing we need to have to be searching at, and we need to be working towards,” stated Lutz.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Legal rights RESERVED. THIS Content May possibly NOT BE Printed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.