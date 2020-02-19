[health-and-fitness-minister:-two-much-more-malaysians-healed-of-covid-19]

Dzulkefly explained the 64-calendar year-outdated female and 31-calendar year-outdated gentleman, respectively Malaysia’s 17th and 18th Covid-19 circumstances, have been both equally cleared soon after repeated checks for the coronavirus. ― Image by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — A different two Malaysians have recovered from the coronavirus condition (Covid-19) an infection and have been authorized home following getting discharged from Clinic Sungai Buloh this morning, said the wellbeing minister.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad reported the 64-calendar year-previous girl and 31-12 months-aged male, respectively Malaysia’s 17th and 18th Covid-19 scenarios, were both of those cleared soon after recurring exams for the coronavirus.

Dzulkefly disclosed that the female was the mother-in-regulation of the ninth Malaysian Covid-19 client although the guy was a Malaysian who labored in Macau.

“Both of them have totally recovered right after screening adverse pursuing procedure and were permitted to go household this early morning,” he explained in the course of his daily Covid-19 briefing at the Ministry of Health and fitness complex listed here nowadays.

The minister also announced that no new Covid-19 situations had been noted in excess of the last 24-hrs.

Malaysia has now treated 15 of its 22 verified Covid-19 situations.

The seven sufferers still being dealt with include a community female, an American girl, and 5 Chinese nationals comprising 4 women of all ages and a guy.

