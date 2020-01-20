Health authorities warn of possible exposure to measles at LAX, Brentwood CVS Pharmacy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Public health officials are warning the public of another case of measles involving a person who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and visited a CVS pharmacy in Brentwood earlier this month.

The visitor passed through LAX’s Tom Bradley international terminal while he was infectious and visited another place that could expose others, according to a press release from the county health department.

Health officials are warning of possible exposure of people at the LAX international terminal and baggage claim from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 12.

The person also visited a CVS pharmacy at 11941, boul. San Vincente. at Brentwood between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on January 13. The person visited the same CVS pharmacy between 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on January 18.

Anyone who was in this area at the time may be at risk of developing measles, symptoms may appear up to 21 days after exposure.

Health officials remind the public to check their immunization records and watch themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, such as a fever or an unexplained rash, people should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.