Health care provider states Pres. Trump checks negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has analyzed damaging for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s own health practitioner.

The White Household released the check final results Saturday night time right after Trump informed reporters hrs earlier that he experienced taken the coronavirus test, pursuing days of resisting currently being screened regardless of the actuality that he had been in latest make contact with with 3 men and women who have examined beneficial for the virus.

Trump advised reporters at a White Household briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally usual,” soon ahead of stepping into the place to go over the government’s attempts to halt the unfold of the virus. The pandemic has now infected additional than 2,200 people today in the U.S. and brought on at minimum 50 deaths.

The president experienced various direct and oblique contacts with men and women who have given that tested constructive for the virus, including 3 individuals he put in time with previous weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington claimed late Friday that the country’s chargé d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested constructive after sitting at Trump’s supper desk. So, far too, have a prime aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took a picture with Trump and attended a occasion with him, and yet another individual who attended a campaign fundraiser with the president that Sunday, in accordance to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in buy to explore non-public health issues.

Trump, immediately after times of insisting that he was not exhibiting signs of the virus, relented after staying pressed by reporters about his resistance to screening when a number of lawmakers and plenty of citizens across the place who have experienced the identical diploma of exposure have not only attempted to get tested, but also selected to test to keep away from likely infecting many others.

