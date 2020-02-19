[health-care-provider-who-and-continuity:-did-it-constantly-issue?]

We glance again on Medical professional Who’s marriage with continuity, and request ourselves if too much of it can be a negative issue.

Like any sci-fi primarily based collection, a ton of Health practitioner Who admirers care about continuity. We care about events occurring in order (or alternatively, in a thing like a time journey display, a distinct order). We want the sequence to both try to remember and acknowledge its individual earlier, when nonetheless telling first tales, of system.

This can increase to over and above the Television set series, even so. The most the latest episode of the collection, The Haunting of Villa Diodati, featured a meeting between the Thirteenth Health practitioner and Mary Shelley. The Eighth Medical professional at the time traveled with Mary Shelley in the audios, but on-display screen, it’s implied that they had in no way met before this adventure.

What is notably appealing about this instance is that – during Steven Moffat’s period, at least – there have been much more than a couple of acknowledgements in the demonstrate to stories in other media. These consist of the Eighth Health practitioner referencing his Big Finish companions in The Evening of the Doctor and the a number of origins of the Cybermen referenced in The Health practitioner Falls.

Disregarding your individual background

But maybe even far more intriguing is that, at the time upon a time, continuity did not subject too substantially in the Television series. When it started, the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan claimed that she experienced produced up the identify TARDIS herself. But, significantly afterwards in the collection, we see Time Lords regularly use the word.

Perhaps a more appealing illustration is how significantly the origins of the Daleks modify above time. In the first story The Daleks, the Daleks experienced mutated from a race identified as the Dals. Looking at the only other intelligent race on the earth were being the Thals, this would make a whole lot of feeling.

But when the Medical doctor went back in time to their extremely creation in Genesis of the Daleks, it was uncovered that the Daleks had mutated from the Kaleds, as an alternative. What is specifically fascinating about this discrepancy is that equally stories had been penned by the same author: Terry Nation.

But the very best continuity issue has to be the destruction of Atlantis. Not only have been there three explanations offered for it in Health practitioner Who. Not only were being two of all those causes actually proven on display. But two completely diverse factors for Atlantis’s conclude ended up broadcast only a 12 months aside! The Daemons strongly implied that the titular race had wrecked the legendary city, while The Time Monster confirmed its destruction at the fingers of a different potent being entirely.

What changed

As you can see from these illustrations, continuity did not use to be an situation, and the writers and creation group experienced considerably much more independence to perform with it. They didn’t treatment about contradicting before stories, or even by themselves.

So why is it so essential now? Very well, the critical purpose is that it is a very distinct age. When Physician Who was originally created – primarily in the Sixties – it was meant to be watched only when. This remained largely genuine in the Seventies, way too, while omnibus editions of some serials ended up broadcast, this kind of as Genesis of the Daleks or The Eco-friendly Death. But, for a prolonged time, the only way for admirers to encounter a tale not broadcast on tv was via the Concentrate on novelizations.

Assess this to now. Medical professional Who – common and new – is offered on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming. It is less difficult now more than ever for viewers to go back and view prior episodes. It’s also a lot a lot easier to location when continuity clashes, as properly.

Shedding innovative flexibility

Continuity can be fulfilling. It can be enjoyable when a story acknowledges the past, or even sets factors up to be paid out off in a later on episode. Steven Moffat’s significant timey-wimey arcs like the Silence and River Song relied on continuity to a large extent. How considerably all those arcs paid out off is a subject of viewpoint, but it has to be claimed, it was enjoyable to see very long-phrase storytelling utilised like that. Undoubtedly, that wasn’t anything that could have transpired through the early years of the sequence.

Nevertheless, it is a shame that writers really do not really have the independence for creative imagination that they after did. Genesis of the Daleks ignored essential areas of founded Dalek background, and still it’s also considered to be just one of the greatest Medical doctor Who stories ever built. Which is not a thing that could happen now, regrettably. Continuity can be entertaining for admirers, but it can also be proscribing, as well.

What are your views on continuity? Do you think the writers of the early seasons had more innovative liberty? Do you feel continuity must be revered, or do you feel writers ought to have much more flexibility to explain to their stories, irrespective of the show’s history? Enable us know in the comments down below.