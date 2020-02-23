Health care provider Who evaluation: The Quest of the Engineer – An epic finale or a normal experience?

Sequence nine of the Fourth Doctor Adventures ends with The Quest of the Engineer. Is it a satisfying tale, or does way too a lot thriller operate towards it? Picture Courtesy Huge Finish Productions

The Quest of the Engineer finishes off this year’s series of Fourth Doctor Adventures. Is it an epic finale or merely a simple Medical professional Who story?

The Quest of the Engineer – the final story in this year’s series of The Fourth Medical doctor Adventures – has been prepared by Andrew Smith. This is relatively fitting, as Andrew also wrote Complete Circle – the very first ever story set in E-House. Like this year’s preceding Fourth Health care provider stories, The Quest of the Engineer can take area in this universe, with the Medical doctor, Romana, Adric and K-nine making an attempt to discover a way out.

I will have to confess, I did have higher expectations for The Quest of the Engineer. This is partly mainly because former tales this year have been so robust. In modern several years, we’ve also had numerous spectacular finales, including The Age of Sutekh and The Best Prisoners. But also, we experienced a particularly promising description, at least when it came to the story’s most important antagonist, the Engineer.

It appears [the Engineer] may perhaps be on the identical quest as the Physician and his friends. But can he be reliable? And who is he seriously?

There’s a large amount of secret created all around the antagonist in that description. And that mystery attributes in the story itself. So it’s straightforward to commence speculating about who he is, in particular if he’s a character that we might’ve satisfied before. Is he an individual from our universe who’s also fallen into E-Space?

At some point, we find out who he seriously is. And, without the need of going into far too a lot detail, we locate out that the villain that we’ve under no circumstances listened to of right before is in fact… a villain that we haven’t heard of prior to.

A potent tale on its possess conditions

This is an example of how much too considerably anticipation can get the job done versus a tale. Even taking The Quest of the Engineer on its have conditions, the secret surrounding the titular antagonist’s identification is remaining for much too very long, and lacks actual payoff.

Which is a disgrace, as Nicholas Woodeson is wonderful in the aspect, and the character is genuinely very well-prepared. There are numerous sides to the Engineer: he’s evidently a ruthless specific, and he’s inclined to go to excellent lengths to get what he wants. But he also has robust and quite personal good reasons for why he wants people things, way too. In actuality, ignoring the mystery developed around him, I have to admit that the Engineer is a fairly superb villain.

There are a ton of other essential details that function in The Quest of the Engineer. For case in point, there’s the Engineer’s henchman, Jonas. Performed by Timothy Blore (who recently appeared as River’s companion Luke in The Diary of River Tune: Series 7), there’s secret crafted up all-around his character, but it is secret which is supplied a amazing payoff. When we discover out who he seriously is, it is both emotional and horrific in equivalent measure. So that expose has a whole lot of effects.

There are also loads of excellent suggestions, and The Quest of the Engineer has a lot of jeopardy due to how significantly the titular villain is prepared to go to accomplish his targets. Even the planet that’s highlighted in this story is a fascinating one particular, and feels reminiscent of a certain Douglas Adams story without having directly copying it.

If I’m honest, The Quest of the Engineer is a very good story in its individual suitable. It’s not great – as I talked about, there is a tiny also a great deal secret developed all around the Engineer’s id, and the tale does have some issue with pacing, at moments. But there’s actually a great deal additional that operates about the story than what doesn’t. It’s not an epic finale, but taken on its possess phrases, The Quest of the Engineer is an pleasurable listen.

Has a robust tale been almost ruined for you because of to expectations? Are there any stories you have long gone back again to that you appreciated significantly much more the second time?