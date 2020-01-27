Health D-G: 109,232 children in Sabah receive polio vaccination Malaysia

The General Director of Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said they comprised 27.93 percent of the estimated 391,040 children in the age group in 25 districts in Sabah. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, January 27 – A total of 109,232 children up to five years of age received vaccination in Sabah last Saturday as part of the Sabah Polio Immunization Campaign (KIPS 2019/2020), which has been running since December 27, last year against polio.

The General Director of Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said they comprised 27.93 percent of the estimated 391,040 children in the age group in 25 districts in Sabah.

“This complementary vaccination activity (SIA) is the second phase of measures to combat and prevent polio vaccines in Sabah, in which children are given an oral polio vaccine (OPV).

“Implementing SIA in some districts is very difficult in terms of logistics and health care personnel, as it has to walk three kilometers by boat or water to reach the villages,” he said in a statement today.

Dr. Noor Hisham thanked health workers and volunteers for their commitment to save the country from polio.

“They are not movie or television stars. They are “the invisible public health” and the unsung heroes. Appreciate them, ”he added.

On December 8, last year, the Ministry of Health announced that a three-month-old boy from Tuaran, Sabah, was diagnosed with polio, the first in Malaysia after 27 years.

After the incident, various precautions and advocacy programs were implemented to prevent the virus from spreading.

For the recording, three polio cases were recorded in Sabah, one each in Tuaran, Sandakan and Kinabatangan. – Bernama