Health D-G: Chinese woman in Langkawi healed with coronavirus, is allowed to fly home | Malaysia

The nameless four-year-old Chinese woman (in her father’s arms) who was infected with the 2019 nCoV was treated and given permission to return to China. – Image via Facebook / Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – In Malaysia’s possibly first success story since the nCoV outbreak in 2019, a four-year-old Chinese girl who was treated for coronavirus in Langkawi has been completely cured.

The General Director for Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said the girl, who was reportedly infected with the dreaded virus on January 29, was treated at the Sultanah Maliha hospital in Langkawi, Kedah, and has been given permission to return home to China.

“This case shows that the 2019 nCoV is treatable and the patient can fully recover, as has been reported in many other cases in China.

“The perception that this disease is fatal to those who have it is inaccurate,” he wrote on his Facebook page tonight.

He added several snapshots of the unnamed girl that were released for publication with her family’s permission.

Dr. Noor Hisham said the last two repeated clinical tests performed on the girl showed that she no longer had the virus.

He congratulated the Langkawi hospital for the care and treatment of the child.

There were currently 10 official cases of nCoV infections in Malaysia in 2019, five of which had been examined and the rest of those who had been in close contact.

Of the last five, four are in Sungai Buloh Hospital and one is in Johor Permai Hospital.

Nine of the confirmed cases concern Chinese nationals.

The latest was confirmed today by the Ministry of Health as a 41-year-old Malaysian from Selangor who had contracted the virus at a Singapore meeting that also included Chinese nationals.

The nameless Malaysian is currently being treated in an isolation ward at Sungai Buloh Hospital.