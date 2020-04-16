Health insurance clients to benefit from takeover of private hospitals

The country’s three largest health insurers have announced a series of reimbursements and rebates for customers following the government takeover of 19 private hospitals.

This decision means that private hospitals will deal exclusively with public patients during the current Covid-19 crisis.

VHI must waive premium costs on average 50% for subscribers for an initial period of three months, following the government’s decision to effectively take over private hospitals.

Laya Healthcare must pay cash back to its 600,000 subscribers.

This will involve a payment of 195 € for each adult member and 60 € for each child member. He said that for a family of two adults and two children, this would imply a total of € 510. Different provisions may apply in cases where subscription fees are paid by employers.

Irish Life Health said its customers with advanced plans would receive between 36% and 60% of their monthly premium. He said people benefiting from plans with largely public hospital coverage would receive discounts of between 17% and 21% “depending on their specific policy and including the government tax that is still payable for the period”.

The company said the reduction will be applied retrospectively to premiums paid by customers for April, May and June.

VHI said Thursday that the government’s initiative would limit access to the country’s private hospital network for its subscribers.

Laya Healthcare said it proposed that member benefits be “divided into three equal installments and paid over three months – April to June 2020 – which is the estimated period of time during which our hospitals will be reorganized into response to Covid-19.

“We will pay the first payment before April 30, 2020. Members must have an active policy in effect on the 1st of each month – April, May, June – in order to receive the monthly payment.”

VHI stated that the government takeover of private hospitals “is actually changing the nature of the services that can be provided to clients at this time and, therefore, claims are likely to decline.”

“In recognition of this, all VHI private health insurance clients will have their premiums canceled by 50% on average over the next three months, according to their plans.”

“The exemption period will be of an initial duration of three months (mid-May 2020 to mid-August 2020) and in the event of extension or limitation of the partnership agreement between the Private Hospitals Association and the HSE, this exemption will be adjusted accordingly. ”

The public health insurer also said that since many dental offices were now closed for non-emergency activities due to Covid-19, he would also waive 30% of the premium for clients with Vhi dental insurance for the same three month period. .

The company said it would also continue to pay claims for any treatment not in accordance with the agreement between the government and private hospitals. He said this included providing coverage for private care in public hospitals, psychiatric care for inpatient and day patients, maternity care and drug treatment.

VHI and Laya will also cover statutory costs for public hospitals – € 80 per day up to a maximum of 10 days – levied on patients treated in private hospitals covered by the agreement with the government.

VHI also said it is introducing a series of measures for customers who are in dire financial strains as a direct result of the pandemic. She stated that she had developed “a range of appropriate supports to offer customers according to their particular situation”.

VHI Interim CEO Declan Moran said, “Vhi has an important role to play in these uncertain times and our promise to our customers is that we will be there for them during these difficult days. We fully support the government’s efforts to obtain a single and united response to fight this crisis and Vhi is determined to play its role. “

VHI also stated that it is expanding its daily benefits to include telephone or online consultations with general practitioners, clinical psychologists, physiotherapists, dieticians and nurse practitioners as well as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists.

VHI said its SwiftCare, Pediatric Clinic and Hospital @ Home clinical services are open and continue to provide services to clients on a daily basis.

“They only went on an appointment to improve the safety of patients and staff. Benefits and support services, including Online GP, Nurseline 24/7 and Midwife Support Services, remain operational. “

Laya Healthcare said: “If a member’s employer pays for their health insurance, we will distribute a payment directly to the employee and a separate payment will be made to the employer. Companies have different agreements with their employees – some pay full coverage, others make partial contributions, so the exact details will be communicated directly to these members and their employers to reflect their personal circumstances. ”

Laya also said it would provide a range of other services to members.