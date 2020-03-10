Health insurance companies agree to waive costs of coronavirus testing at a White House meeting

President Donald Trump talked about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus spread and the economic effect it had on the United States during a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and leaders at White House health insurance companies.

Hymn Company Officers, UnitedHealth Group, Humana, Centene Corporation, America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Express Scripts and Cigna Services, Blue Blue Cross Association, CVS Health, and the Plan , Inc. Health Foundation they attended the meeting with President.

Pence said leaders at the health insurance companies present at the meeting had agreed to waive copayments for coronavirus testing, expand coverage for coronavirus treatment and cover telemedicine, and no surprise billing for coronavirus tests. .

“We want American people to know that they are covered by private insurance, that they are covered by Medicare and Medicaid and that there will be no surprise billing,” said Pence.

Trump also confirmed to the White House on Tuesday that his administration would help American airlines and cruise ships suffer from the spread of coronavirus.

“We are working very closely with them, we are helping them, they are two big industries and we will help with this patch,” Trump said.

The president also plans to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Congressional Republicans to discuss other ways to alleviate the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus spread.