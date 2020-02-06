Health Minister defends Dutch Chinese against coronavirus arches

Health Minister Bruno Bruins told MPs that he was shocked by the way people in the Netherlands who are Asian in appearance are discriminated against by the corona virus.

Bruins has been asked by GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet to comment, informing MPs that she has heard of numerous cases. In one case, passengers pulled their clothes over their mouths when they saw a young Chinese girl on a bus, Ellemeet said.

Bruins told MPs that he condemned the discrimination and would continue to make the same statement, both inside and outside of Parliament. “We have to make sure that this doesn’t get too strong,” he said. “We all have a role to play in this.”

Bruins also said he has no plans to close places popular with Chinese tourists, as the anti-immigration PVV suggests.

