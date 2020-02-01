Health Ministry Releases New Zealand Patient’s Coronavirus Test Results

The test results for the first possible case of coronavirus in New Zealand came back as negative.

More than 11,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, with China reporting this afternoon 259 people died after contracting it.

It was revealed yesterday that an Auckland hospital patient was being held in isolation after experiencing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told the media at a press conference in Wellington this afternoon that the patient had no coronavirus.

Bloomfield said even if the test came back negative, New Zealanders should remain vigilant.

Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He thanked the patient for “doing all the right things”, including self-isolation after developing symptoms.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has contracted a coronavirus or who has been in Wuhan City in the past fifteen weeks should be isolated, he said.

“We have a result – it is encouraging to see that the result has been negative and of course, fantastic for the person,” said Bloomfield.

The Auckland City hospital was well prepared, Bloomfield said “our systems were ready”.

The patient was treated properly and treatment for his illness was underway, said Bloomfield.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is reviewing its border measures, particularly if it will have to restrict entry to the country.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily banning foreign nationals from the United States if they had traveled to China in the past two weeks.

If people were symptomatic, Bloomfield reiterated that they should seek medical attention immediately.

“People should be allowed to do this and that is how, as a country, we can guarantee that … we will not get a lasting community epidemic”

Border screening was only a small part of the method the ministry could use to control coronaviruses entering New Zealand.

Currently, passengers arriving in New Zealand from China are proactively invited if they have flu-like symptoms. If so, a health check will be carried out.

The most important thing that could be done was to ensure that people at the border were well educated, said Bloomfield.

“It seems that some people may be asymptomatic but be infected. Therefore, they may be carrying the infection, or in incubation, but they may also be asymptomatic and infectious.”

“So border control – which is the focus of great attention – is only a very small part of the effort to ensure that we are able to handle the possibility of a case here.”

Tomorrow, all aspects of Air New Zealand’s chartered flight to Wuhan will be revealed by the Department of Health.

New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Australian citizens are the focal point of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) operation to evacuate stranded people in China.

Air New Zealand’s chartered flight would land in Wuhan, the city where the virus started and is currently under control.

Passengers had to pay a nominal lump sum of $ 500 to board the flight, but first had to meet a number of prerequisites.

“There are no additional immigration privileges for New Zealanders who have access to this flight,” MFAT said in a statement.

“Anyone embarking on the place must have the correct documentation to enter their country of final destination and must pass the first health assessments.”

The flight’s departure date for Wuhan has yet to be determined, but MFAT said it was working with Chinese authorities to obtain clearance.

A pre-flight assessment to make sure people are safe to travel would be undertaken by staff from St John, said Bloomfield today.

There would also be in-flight measures to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers. However, he could not reveal what the government’s plan was after the flight landed in New Zealand.

“As I said, the government expects to make a new announcement on the entire package tomorrow.”

A total of six people were tested for the coronavirus, including one from Auckland City Hospital. None of them had the virus, however, the Ministry still expected the coronavirus to spread to New Zealand.

Coronaviruses are part of a diverse family of viruses that include the common cold. This month, officials identified a new coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

People buy hand sanitizers and antiseptic liquids and sprays in light of the overseas coronavirus epidemic. Photo / provided

Its symptoms – fever, cough and difficulty breathing – are similar to those of a range of other illnesses such as the flu.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health said the risk of an ongoing epidemic in the country remained low, but that it was actively monitoring the situation.

On his website, he encourages Kiwis to be proactive in their fight against infection by covering coughs and sneezing and using good hand hygiene.

They also encouraged people who have traveled in the past month to see a doctor and contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Elsewhere, the people of Auckland had started to buy box sprays and antiseptic fluids while the world was struggling with the coronavirus epidemic.

Countdown Meadowlands brought an additional stock of hand sanitizers, antiseptic fluids and antibacterial sprays – especially Dettol.

Service manager Kumar Than told Weekend Herald that his warehouse regularly sends extra stock for these items – something they have never seen before.

“All the shelves empty very quickly,” said Than.

“These items like hand sanitizers, Dettol, are selling very well, certainly after the coronavirus warning.

“We have online orders. Our staff shop online, they also see so many orders – especially sanitary wares (like) Dettol and that sort of thing.”

An Auckland resident who contacted the newspaper said he had approached a group of people who had bought Dettol products in bulk from the supermarket.

“I (asked) this group of people buying all the hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies for a bottle of hand sanitizer – they said no,” he said.

“I have been to a few other supermarkets east of Auckland in the past few days – they have all sold too.”

The resident said he thought people bought the products to send them back to affected family members in China or to resell them.

Meanwhile, Trade Me revealed yesterday that there have been 22,000 searches for the term “facial mask” in the past seven days.

This is an 816% increase over results for the same period last year.

