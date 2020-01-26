Health officials expect more cases of coronavirus, but say that the risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low

Federal health officials expect more cases of the corona virus, but say that the risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said officials at all levels of government are working with hospitals and international partners to prevent and respond to possible infections.

“We are actively working to limit the spread of the virus,” Hajdu said at a news conference in Ottawa Sunday morning after the first “suspected” case of coronavirus was reported in Toronto.

Hospitals have an “incredibly strong” system to prevent and control infections, she said.

Hajdu said much has been learned from the SARS virus in 2003. Since the first cases of this new corona virus were reported in December in China, the federal government has been in close contact with provincial health authorities and international players to share information in a “collaborative, responsive” approach.

VIEW: Health Minister Patty Hajdu on the federal response to coronavirus

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says that all levels of government share information and use a ‘collaborative’ approach. 00:56

Hajdu said that significant false information about the virus is being spread that “hides the reality” that the risk for Canadians remains extremely low.

CBC News has reported that incorrect information and unverified claims about the virus are circulating on social media.

Although the government does not expect a chartered aircraft to be needed to evacuate Canadians from the Wuhan region where the outbreak began, Hajdu said Global Canada is ready to provide support services to Canadians trying to leave China.

CBC News has learned that a Canadian will be aboard a Washington-chartered flight to fly diplomats and Americans from Wuhan. A government official said 67 Canadians are registered as being in the affected area, but because registration is voluntary, the figure does not give a complete picture of Canadians in Hubei or in China.

Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, said that despite the fact that the number of cases in China is increasing, exports to other countries remain low and the risk in Canada remains low.

Tam said the reported case on Saturday was “not unexpected”.

Canada confirmed its first “suspected” coronavirus case in Toronto on Saturday after receiving laboratory results. The patient, a man in his fifties who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, is in the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and is now in a stable state.

“The health system is alert to detect potential cases and respond immediately when they are confirmed,” Tam said. “It shows that our systems work.”

The case is “presumably” until it is formally confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Tam said she expects the formal test results to confirm the virus within 24 hours.

She said the man experienced symptoms aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311, but he apparently did not report those symptoms. Health officials are now following fellow passengers close to the patient – within a two-meter radius – to determine if others have been affected.

Family members of the patient are also closely monitored and are in self-isolation.

VIEW: Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on the corona virus

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says a diagnostic test for the new corona virus has been developed. 00:55

According to the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), corona viruses usually spread from an infected person to others via air through coughing or sneezing, close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, or touching an object or surface infected with the virus and then touch your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Coronaviruses are a family of diseases that range from the common cold to more serious diseases such as SARS.

The website of the federal health department says that the symptoms of most coronaviruses are usually mild to moderate and may include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and / or fever, as well as a general feeling of being unwell.

Looking for a comprehensive plan and full resources from the federal government to include this novel #coronoavirus. The NDP will cooperate in every way possible to keep the Canadians safe. https://t.co/stRsWSH48u

– @ DonDavies

Howard Njoo, deputy head of public health in Canada, agreed that the first case in Canada was not unexpected and that other cases in Canada are likely.

He said it is possible that other passengers on board that flight have switched to flights to other provinces. The health agency’s protocol is to monitor these individuals for possible symptoms in the next 14 days.

The number of infections worldwide now exceeds 2,000, most in China, where 56 people died.

Dr. Jerome Leis, specialist in infectious diseases at Sunnybrook, said that people who are acutely ill should go to the hospital, but said that people with mild symptoms should contact the public health authorities.

“We fully understand that there is a lot of anxiety and questions from the general public, and that is very understandable. I want to be absolutely clear that people who have questions or fear should not be the first reflex to go to an emergency department , ” he said.

“The first point of contact should be with public health if there are questions or concerns.”

Air Canada announced on Sunday that it is extending its “goodwill policy” so that passengers can make alternative travel arrangements during the affected period. People can change their flight to another date or destination for free or cancel a flight for a full refund.

Risk mitigation measures

Risk mitigation measures that are currently in force include messages on arrival screens at the airports of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver that remind travelers to advise border officials if they experience flu-like symptoms.

VIEW: Why finding viral cases is now easier:

Experts say that Canada is much better prepared for the new corona virus than for SARS in 2003. 0:40

“Although the risk of a new coronavirus outbreak in Canada remains low, I encourage Canadians to tell your health care provider if you have traveled to an affected area of ​​China and develop flu-like symptoms,” Hajdu said.

Officials said the man took a flight from Wuhan to Guangzhou on January 21, then from Guangzhou to Toronto, and arrived on January 22.

Masks to prevent virus transmission were sold out in some stores in downtown Toronto after the first alleged case of coronavirus was announced on Saturday. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

He is supposed to have traveled “privately” from the airport to his home. Officials do not believe that he has taken public transportation. They did not say in which part of the city the man lives.

On arrival, he told relatives that he felt ill and called 911. Officials say paramedics took all necessary precautions “from first contact” until transfer to the hospital’s emergency department on January 23, officials say.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is or even whether it is just as dangerous as the common flu, resulting in 12,200 hospitalizations and around 3,500 deaths a year in Canada.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said provincial health officials are using all resources for the virus and staying vigilant and informing the public “at every step.”

“It is something that I think we are good at and ready for, but we want to see the extent of it,” he said in Toronto on Sunday.

Avoid non-essential journeys

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne issued a statement on Sunday reminding Canadians to pay attention to travel advice that warns of non-essential journeys to Hubei, China, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou.

Canadians who are already in the region should register with consular officials, giving them access to the latest government updates, he said.

“We understand the concerns of Canadians in the region and those of their families and loved ones. We are in contact with and provide assistance to Canadians who are currently on site,” Champagne said in the statement.

“Canadian consular officials are keeping a close eye on the situation and are in contact with local authorities and our international partners to gather more information and provide as much support as possible. Canada is not consular in Wuhan.”

Emergency coordination center

The office of Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the department has set up a special team to support and respond, and has activated the Emergency Coordination Center.

On Friday, Transport Canada officials held a teleconference with the Public Health Agency of Canada and airline representatives, and reminded the airlines that they must report sick passengers under the terms of the Quarantine Act.

Transport officials have also been in regular contact with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to discuss unforeseen events and readiness plans.