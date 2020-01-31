Health officials: No coronavirus in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – While the disease control and prevention centers have confirmed that five patients in the United States have been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV), there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Louisiana.

According to the CDC, all of these patients came from China.

Health officials in Louisiana and other states are taking preparatory measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

“The CDC believes that the risk to the public remains low at this time and that the department continues to monitor and prepare all information about novel coronaviruses in the event of an outbreak or other contagious disease. We regularly review and test our nationwide emergency plans, ”said Dr. Alex Billioux, deputy secretary of the Public Health Office.

Health care providers have been alerted to the fact that they are looking for patients with respiratory problems and have traveled to China in the past.

The Louisiana Health Alert also provides recommendations for reporting, testing, and sampling when a patient (referred to as a Patient Under Investigation or PUI) with respiratory problems has recently traveled to Hubei Province in China.

“With caution and in accordance with the CDC’s instructions, we have extended our recommendation for providers and healthcare providers to contact the Louisiana Department of Health to report people who have traveled to China within the past 14 days and show signs of upper or lower infection Respiratory tract. As a result, we expect the number of people examined to increase, but this does not necessarily mean that the risk to the public will increase. Rather, it means that we are proactive and take all precautions. “

So far, 132 deaths have been attributed to the virus. Although there is a travel ban for all residents of the Chinese province of Hubei, a number of countries, including the United States, are checking active travelers who may still be arriving from China due to connecting flights or longer stays.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause disease in humans and others in animals, including camels, cats and bats. In rare cases, animal coronaviruses can develop and infect humans and then spread between humans, as has been observed in the recent outbreaks of MERS and SARS.

Many of the outbreak patients in Wuhan, China, have been reported to be associated with a large fish and animal market, suggesting an animal-to-human (possibly snake) spread. However, it is reported that an increasing number of patients have had no access to animal markets, indicating that there is a spread from person to person.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as early as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. There is currently no vaccine against the coronavirus.

The best prevention is to avoid exposure to the virus.

Daily preventive measures include:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with sick people.

-Stay at home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Further information and links to instructions for providers in Louisiana can be found here.

You can find the most up-to-date information on the new Coronavirus 2019 on the CDC website here.