Health officials report 5 more deaths of COVID-19 in B.C., 45 more cases

VICTORIA –

Five more people in British Columbia have died from COVID-19, health officials announced on Wednesday, bringing all of the victims of the disease to a new state. to 48 people.

District health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Advocate Adrian Dix announce the latest deaths from their daily reports of disease. They also announced 45 new drug tests by the virus, bringing the state as a whole to 1,336 confirmed cases.

Most of the deaths remain in long-term care and assisted living facilities, Henry said, noting that two of the five deaths occurred at Amica Edgemont in North Vancouver, a home. take care that there are no deaths before.

There are a total of 135 people in B.C. Inpatient with COVID-19, and 61 under intensive care. Both of those numbers represent a reduction in the total amount recorded on Tuesday.

The reduction in hospitalization continues to be a trend that has continued for many weeks now. But both Henry and Dix have reiterated the need to continue measures that the state has taken to reduce the spread of the disease, especially in the long run.

Henry says “We need to be home today,” “This is not an appropriate time travel. It is not the time to travel to some of our smaller or more remote communities. “

Both state health officials and health officials are encouraging visitors to visit the religious holidays next week to make sure they are connected to their families. extensions and religious communities digitally, not personal.

Henry said that the state’s success in slowing the spread of the disease should not be taken for granted. It can be interrupted by people leaving their homes and gathering on long weekends.

“We need to make sure that we think about the impact that the negative impact will have on everything we’ve done and everything we’ve put together over the past couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s not a time for us to trust, at all.”

Henry and Dix also emphasized the importance of the measure announced earlier in the day by Premier John Horgan, which would require all travelers to arrive in B.C. to introduce self-exclusion for employees. The plan will include tips on how travelers can go back to finding food and other necessities that require 14 days of solitude. Local organizations and volunteers were there to help with delivering the items if necessary, according to Henry.

“It is extremely important that we host home visits from our friends from British Columbia and make sure that they have the right to represent us and make sure we do everything that we come to.” voluntarily continue to prevent the spread of this virus in our communities, ”Henry said.

Most of B.C. outbreaks and hospitals continue to remain in the Northern Territory. There are 615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 487 in Fraser Health. The two health centers combine to cover all of Metro Vancouver with the surrounding communities in the Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

There are 48 inpatients at Vancouver Coastal Health and 62 at Fraser Health, Dix said Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the state, 130 well-documented cases have been recorded in the Outpatient Health District, and 10 people are currently hospitalized there.

There are 81 patients confirmed to COVID-19 and 11 hospitals in the Island Health Area, including 23 patients and 4 hospitals in the Northern Health area.

There are now 838 people diagnosed with coronavirus in B.C. which was decidedly recovered. That has increased by 33 since Tuesday.

