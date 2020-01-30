Health officials say social media posts claiming the coronavirus has reached County Kern are unfounded

There are rumors on social media that the coronavirus has hit County Kern, but health officials say it is not yet.

Michelle Corson, head of public information at the Kern County public health department, acknowledged the rumors but said there have been no confirmed cases in the county so far.

Adventist Health Bakersfield said social media posts claiming someone with coronavirus was in the hospital were unfounded.

Public information officer Megan Simpson said the hospital recently released flyers that educate the public about the virus and how to recognize the symptoms. She said she thought members of the public misinterpreted the flyers to mean that the virus had come to the hospital.

Social media posts also suggested the virus was present at the Kern medical center, but the hospital said it was not accurate.