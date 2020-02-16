[Health practitioner Who: The Health practitioner and Graham – “Socially awkward” or just cowardly?]

Can You Hear Me? was a rare and delicate exploration of mental sickness in Doctor Who, but did the episode attribute a key misstep with the Medical doctor and Graham?

My general feelings for latest Medical professional Who episode Can You Hear Me? are that even though the tale could have been enhanced, it did attribute sturdy emotional material. Significantly in how it explored mental overall health, which over-all was dealt with incredibly well and with sensitivity.

Having said that, there was 1 second that did not fairly operate. Particularly, just one shared between the Doctor and Graham. Toward the stop of the episode, Graham talks to the Doctor about his fears of his most cancers coming back again, and how he’s battling to deal with that. The Doctor’s reaction to this?

I should really say a reassuring matter now, should not I? I’m rather socially awkward, so I’m just heading to subtly wander towards the console and look at some thing. And then in a minute, I’ll think of some thing that I should have reported that may have been helpful.

Jodie Whittaker’s Health care provider is normally demonstrate to care about her companions. But was that the circumstance here?

A misjudged response?

Unsurprisingly, a quantity of enthusiasts felt that the Doctor’s reaction to Graham was not perfectly taken care of. And actually, it is really hard not to agree with that.

I should admit, I do love it when the Doctor’s far more alien facet is explored. When they have trouble comprehension individuals, and battle to see points from a human point of view. Just one of my most loved times from the superb Tenth Health care provider story Human Nature/The Relatives of Blood is towards the end of the story.

To recap, the Doctor expended most of the two-parter disguised as an everyday human, John Smith, in the yr 1913. Additional than that – “John Smith” experienced memories and a persona all of his very own. He even fell in really like with an standard human – Joan Redfern.

When John Smith sacrificed himself and grew to become the Medical doctor once again, the Medical doctor requested Joan to arrive with him. The simple fact that he did not fully grasp why anyone wanting just like a guy that she fell in love with – a gentleman who, to all intents and functions “died” – reminded us how alien the Doctor could be occasionally. Even the far more seemingly human Tenth Medical doctor.

“Socially awkward” or just cowardly?

So what created Thirteen’s reaction to Graham so different? Nicely, the huge issue with this instant is that it seemed like she did not even try to assistance simplicity her companion’s anxieties. Irrespective of her declaring that she’d “think of something” in a moment, we did not truly see that. So it will come throughout as the Health care provider not putting any energy in at all.

If you want to offer the Medical doctor as anyone additional “alien”, then there’s a much better way to do it. Peter Capaldi’s Physician, as abrasive as he was, usually cared about Clara (even though his regular feedback on her physical appearance in Sequence eight was admittedly heading too far).

If you want to provide the Health care provider as “socially awkward”, you can do it without virtually stating it. Matt Smith’s Medical doctor was evidently socially awkward and alien, and even he gave alternatively amazing and nuanced speeches that however confirmed his alien mother nature. Although The Health care provider, The Widow and the Wardrobe is not accurately my preferred Christmas special, his speech to a grieving widow of why it’s essential for her kids to be joyful – whilst they nonetheless can be – is a perfect illustration of his alien viewpoint, nevertheless however enables him to show his compassion, as well.

Personally, I imagine a better strategy would have been a speech from the Medical professional and her possess viewpoint on items. It could have been valuable, it could have designed no big difference at all. Or it could have even manufactured things even worse. But it would have counted as the Doctor hoping to see things from her friend’s viewpoint, at least. Supplying almost nothing at all not only felt also easy, but even too cowardly for a thing like the Health care provider to do. So while Can You Listen to Me? was a powerful episode over-all, this key second felt like a main misstep in conditions of the Doctor’s characterization.

What do you believe? Do you think the Doctor’s response to Graham could have been managed much better? Or do you imagine it was suitable for the Thirteenth Medical doctor to do, in terms of her character? Allow us know in the reviews under.