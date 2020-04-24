Health studies show how COVID-19 affects smoking

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

According to health experts in embracing and smoking your health in coronavirus

Doctors say the common condition can damage the immune system of the lungs

The smokers are probably getting the best result from COVID-19 according to scientists

Many people believe that smoking is a comfort that can ease depression. Although recent research has shown that stress and anxiety actually increase, there are still many Americans who continue to smoke and vaping. Today, health professionals are teaching you everything that can hurt you, especially your lungs, something you don’t want to happen in the context of COVID -19.

The bug comes in with the coronavirus for shooters and snapshots: maja7777 – Pixabay

Coronavirus is included in Games

Recent research by MIT scientists has uncovered parts that are classified as dead coronavirus. Another type of shell. Scientists have said that stimulates the alveoli Small sacs of alveoli that facilitate the entry of oxygen into your circulation and help in marking the goat’s exterior. . When available, there are respiratory problems, some health experts say, like the deadly poison.

What to do with smoke or vaping? According to doctors, smoke and vaping can damage the body’s protective veins. This can make it difficult for you to fight coronavirus or other types of cancer.

Dr. Richard Castriotta, a pulmonary pathologist at Keck Medicine of USC, says smokers are likely to have the best results from coronavirus. “Now look at the data that shows that if you are a smoker, you are far above the results from COVID-19, the machine needs to be killed and killed more than it is without a bullet.” Dr. Castriotta.

Increase resistance

While it is true that science is in its early stages, some research has shown that redness is more important than illness. Many doctors say the findings are not surprising. Infectious diseases, many of them, result in redness.

Some make up plastic products to keep out the deadly virus. Dr. Stanton Glantz made the remarks “true.” Dr. Glantz is the director of a beer research and education center at the University of California, San Francisco. He said that a meta-analysis was conducted by the data science research team from 12 studies on the subject.

According to Dr. Glantz, as part of two new studies, his research team evaluated two categories of cats and allergens in the field of cancer. A study by Chinese researchers showed that smoking and vaping increased COVID-19 risk by four. Another study showed coronavirus infected people, 9% smokers.

Further research is needed

For Dr. Kathryn Melamed, while much of the research on smoking and vaping may actually be her idea, more research is needed on that. This allows them to develop the idea of ​​smoking and curing the condition of the person with COVID-19. Dr. Melamed is a pulmonary and primary care physician at UCLA Medical Center.

According to him, the information they see is primal and limited. He said they do not know many of the cancer patients, among them COVID-19, and their home is in good condition.

.