Health Watch: Know the difference between asthma and COPD

FRESNO, California – Nearly 24 million adults are living with COPD, while 25 million people have asthma.

Symptoms may appear the same. How do you know which one you have?

One difference is that asthma can start at any age, but COPD doesn’t usually start until the age of 40. So even if you’ve never had asthma while growing up, it’s still a possibility later.

“The fact is that we don’t know why some people suffer from it as adults,” says Mark Millard, pulmonologist. “We don’t know which environmental factors interact with this genetic predisposition.”

In addition, COPD is mainly triggered by second-hand or second-hand cigarette smoke. But asthma has many triggers such as mold, dust, pollen or pet dander.

Your breathing changes in asthma, but with the help of your inhaler it can return to normal. In COPD patients, this never improves.

“There is no cure for asthma, but it can be controlled easily,” says Mary Hart, a licensed respiratory therapist. “And you don’t have lung damage like you do with COPD. COPD, as I said, is progressive and you have this deterioration in lung function over time.

