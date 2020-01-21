Health watch: the artificial pancreas can help diabetics manage their condition

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Justin Wood loves everything mechanical. Especially cars.

This time of year, Justin is under the hood for winter maintenance. Maintenance is a word he has lived with since the age of 13 when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Justin is wearing a continuous glucose monitor, or CGM.

“The continuous blood glucose meter is a sensor and transmitter that I put on my stomach or arms,” ​​said Wood. “It communicates with my smartphone and my pump.”

The screen shows Justin’s blood sugar five minutes apart, but the pump needs his intervention to deliver insulin. But what if there was a way to close this loop?

Scientists refine an artificial pancreas. It is not an implantable organ, but an external system that automatically monitors and distributes insulin.

“The current system has the sensor and the pump, which is about a third of the size of a smartphone,” says Boris Kovatchev, PhD.

“Rather than having two separate devices, they work together,” says endocrinologist Sue Brown. “There is a link.”

The researchers developed the “brain” or algorithm that drives the system, which they say will improve blood sugar control and make the condition easier to manage.

“The idea of ​​having the artificial pancreas only takes one responsibility, a burden on our heads,” said Wood. “From our shoulders.”

For Justin, this means less stress and more time with his son Lukas and his greyhound, Auggie.

New results in a study have found that the artificial pancreas system is more effective than existing treatments at controlling glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.