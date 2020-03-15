Health workers are the “thin white line” in the Coronavirus war

As America faces the coronavirus (COVID-19), we might ask: Who is more valuable: first responders or private equity managers? What do we need most right now – doctors and nurses or traders and their algorithms? What’s Most Essential: Hospitals or Coverage?

In fact, in an age of public health crisis, we might reflect on some of the pillars of our society and our social order, that is, of middle-class people who are mostly in the healthcare profession. They are not rich and not rich, but they are putting their lives at risk. For us. For America.

We probably need a bit of heroism, in fact, a a lot of heroism. And when all this suffering is over, we should remember more gratefully those who have protected us.

Because, of course, a disease strike comes and aims to kill some of us. According to an estimate of a pandemic official at Bush’s White House 43, maybe half of all Americans, who are 165 million, will be exposed to coronavirus. Of course, other estimates of the exposure are lower, and others are higher; German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for example, said on March 11 that the exposure rate for her country in the virus could be up to 70 percent.

But if the estimate for half of exposed Americans remains – and again, we only speculate here because no one knows the future – this could mean that approximately 27 million Americans are seriously ill. That is, the latest information (March 9) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that 16 percent of people exposed to the virus will be affected, thus reaching a critical number of maybe 27 million Americans. sick.

Meanwhile, according to the American Hospital Association, by 2020 there will be a little over 924,000 staff beds in the U.S., and according to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, about 95,000 beds in the ICU.

Now we may need to know more about emergency and health professionals who will care for us if they have a Crown-related medical misery.

We could call them the “Thin White Line”, referring to their white coats, as a variation on the “Thin Red Line” in British military history, and the “Thin Blue Line” on American police.

As we shall see, these workers usually do not receive much remuneration; they are donors, not donors. That is, they give health and order and take only a small fraction of what the Wall Street Masters of the Universe pay.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), America employs 262,000 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics; They earned an average salary of $ 34,320 in 2018. Also according to the BLS, the nation employs 2.95 million nurses, earning an average salary of $ 71,730. Of course, doctors do much more, though, if they work in a hospital, they earn much less than they would in private practice in or near a large city, and often have student loan debt to pay.

In fact, according to the BLS, in fact, about 5.25 million Americans work in hospitals. You do not need to be a blind fan of hospitals or hospital employees who recognize, however, that we all need flaws.

Together, these healthcare professionals are our centurions, guarding the walls of our civilization against the viral invader.

So what attack is coming? What will it be like? Again, we do not know, but we know what has happened in Italy, as described by Dr. Daniele Macchini, a physician at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, as translated The New York Post. In short, this is a war – a war against a killer virus – and health professionals are on the firing line:

The war has literally exploded, and the battles are interrupted day and night. But now the need for beds has arrived in all its drama.

(…)

The boards with the patient’s names, colored in different units, are now all red, and instead of surgery, you see the diagnosis, which is always the same damn thing: “bilateral interstitial pneumonia.”

And there are no longer surgeons, urologists, orthopedists, we are just doctors who suddenly become part of a single team to deal with this tsunami that has overwhelmed us.

(…)

I saw tiredness on faces that didn’t know what it was like despite exhausting workloads. I saw solidarity from all of us who never failed to go to our fellow internists to ask, “What can I do for you now?”

Doctors moving beds and moving patients, who administer therapies instead of nurses. Nurses with tears in their eyes because we cannot save everyone and the vital parameters of several patients at once reveal a destination already marked.

No more shifts, no more hours. Social life is suspended. We no longer see our families in fear of being infected. Some of us are already infected despite the protocols.

It is stoicism and heroism, pure and simple. In fact, we can make special note of words and phrases in Dr. Macchini’s testimony, such as “solidarity” and “single team”, and of course “battle” and “war”.

We might not commonly think of doctors and other health professionals as warriors, but they are: They are fighters in the fight against disease, disability, and death. In a tweet on the 11th, Trump trapped that militant spirit, declaring the virus a “common enemy … an enemy of the world.” And in the Oval Office’s speech to the nation later that night, martial notes sounded more appropriately, declaring, “We are all in this together,” and adding, “We will overcome it.” And on the 13th, Trump spoke from the White House’s rose garden, declaring a formal state of emergency for the nation to “fight” the virus and, yes, to “win over it.”

Powered by these types of fighting leadership, there is a good chance that the Thin White Line will prevail – maybe sooner than most people realize. In fact, on the 12th we learned that an Israeli company is already far away looking for a vaccine. We can see that forceful science is the best medicine, although we still look with admiration at those who are ready to face the deadly disease.

In fact, as to that thin white line, we might recall the admiration asked by an admiral at the end of the 1954 Korean War film, Brides in Toko-Ri, as he thinks about the courage of his naval aviators, “Where are these men?”

Today, of course, the theme is courage and strength in the war on health, so we have to ask ourselves, “Where do we get these men and women?”

One of the reasons for this medical courage is that most healthcare professionals in many countries have taken the Hippocratic Oath, an ancient code of medical ethics that still lives in the hearts of jurors. He declares in part, “By purity and by divine law I will carry out my life.” To many cynics and greedy people today, this serious oath may seem like a very retro reproach, and in fact, to its loyal followers, an oath can mean a lot, and even in some situations it means everything.

In the weeks and months to come, most of us will have this thin white line. So, as we think about them, we might wonder a little about the disparity between the Thin White Line and the Upper Crust, which means that it doesn’t seem to be more disconnected from the rest of us, even when it benefits from the sacrifice of dedicated professionals

For example, we may ask, is it true that Michael Bloomberg, with a fortune of $ 60 million, is really a million times more valuable than a nurse making $ 60,000 a year? Is it OK for Bloomberg’s $ 60 billion to be one million more than his annual nurse’s salary?

In fact, despite wasting hundreds of millions of his fortune on his massive presidential campaign, Bloomberg’s wealth continues to grow; estimates suggest a couple of million dollars increase each year.

Is it fair? Is it fair? That is, does Bloomberg do so much while front-line professionals do so little? You don’t need to be a radical or anything close to the status quo inequity.

We can do more than think with solemn respect for the thin White Line.

We can also think of the thin blue line that workers in charge of order keep coming. Maybe both lines deserve a big pay raise as well as a salute from a grateful nation.

So if that means the Goldman Sachs / Bloomberg class pays more in taxes, is that wrong? If some are about to give everything to the war on health, they should at least give it some.