Health workers rally at Supes meeting on contract deadlock

Health workers gathered at the meeting of the Kern County Supervisory Council, saying that Kern could be heading for a humanitarian crisis.

Home support workers say they haven’t had a new contract with the county since 2017. Union homeworkers’ representative JB Afoh-Manin said without a raise or better resources , there may not be enough workers to care for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, and some may become homeless or institutionalized.

“We have not had a contract here for years and we want to make sure that the board of supervisors knows that it affects real people, real problems,” he said. “People are suffering because we don’t have a contract here.”

Council says they discussed the matter in closed meetings, but this appears to be new information for the union. Afoh-Manin said their case was about to go into mediation because of the impasse.