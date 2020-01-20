Healthcare innovation

divide

Health care providers often have to wait until they are paid for by the insurance company partners for the patient treatments they have already performed. With the help of digital tools and new approaches, however, they can take over the payment processing. And in retail, pharmacy retailers want to help consumers get a grip on chronic diseases, as well as their general health and well-being, through new experiences. In one case, CVS Health introduced its HealthHUB store design at 16 CVS Pharmacy locations for the Greater Atlanta area. All of this in data today.

Data:

2,500: Square images of clinics of the “Village Medical at Walgreens” brand.

$ 250 billion: Typical cost of handling 30 billion health transactions.

16: Number of CVS Pharmacy locations where CVS Health presented its HealthHUB store design for the Atlanta area.

$ 12.8 million: Value of the non-reimbursed and non-compensated care costs of the service providers in 2018.

$ 2.3 billion: Estimated annual savings from digitized claims status queries.