Healthy mother of two gets first dose of experimental coronavirus vaccine – News Tampa News – News News

SEATTLE (Local Local News Information) – A healthy mother of two teens has become the first person in the United States to receive evidence of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Jennifer Haller, 43, received the first of two injections of the potential COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

“I feel good,” she told Up News Info co-worker KIRO. “The vaccine itself was very much like a flu shot,” he said. It doesn’t hurt much. So easy. You feel good ”

Haller, who lives in Seattle, says her 16-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter “think it’s great, she said, that she participated in the study.

“Everyone is feeling so powerless now, and I was so excited to have the opportunity to do something tangible to help thousands, millions of people,” she said.

Two other volunteers were also injected with the vaccine on Monday. In all, 45 people will be vaccinated for the trial.

Kaiser Permanente examined dozens of people between the ages of 18 and 55 for trial, looking for those who have no chronic health problems and are not currently ill.

Encoded mRNA-1273, the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and the modern biotechnology company, Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Participants are unlikely to become infected with the vaccines because the test vaccine does not contain the coronavirus itself.

Dozens of research groups around the world are vying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. However, health experts say a vaccine for the public is still at least a year away.