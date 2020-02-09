Hear Adam Sandler aim for the Oscars in this incredible speech

Adam Sandler targeted the Academy Awards in a hilarious thank you speech he gave last night (February 8). You can see it below.

Sandler, who was named Best Male Actor for his role in Uncut Gems at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, addressed his recent Oscar nudges and critics who had given his films bad reviews over the years.

Sandler said: “A few weeks ago when I was” scolded “by the academy, it reminded me of when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category” good looking “.”

“This award was given to a denim jacket that carried a feather-haired shower bag called Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates honored me with the supposedly less prestigious name of the best personality. When I look around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards. “

The next sentence, which Sandler delivered, received great applause and applause from the audience: “So let all these feather-haired fool-motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow evening. Your handsome appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever! “You can watch the following moment:

At the beginning of his speech, Sandler also paid tribute to the event moderator, Aubrey Plaza, and took the time to remember those who had criticized his films over the years: “First of all, it is great to see our moderator Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I made a move called Funny People 11 years ago. It was actually the last time Critics pretended not to hate me for five damn minutes. See you in another eleven years, Aubrey. “

“I also want to say a greeting to my competitors, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to damn Adam Sandler. How did that happen? Adam Sandler Independent Film?” To get my film, I had to live in my car before I could beg Ralph for nickel while fucking Kickstarter and all Sandler had to do was stone Ted Sarandos. “

Adam Sandler during his speech. Photo credit: Getty

Sandler also took a moment to cheerfully recall some of his older films: “But seriously, independent films were a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem.

“From my first film, a fearless look into the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath named Billy Fucking Madison, to my sizzling exploration of American college table football to the manipulation of socially disadvantaged athletes like Mr. Bobby Boucher. I tried to sell my truths with a really independent mind while cashing in some really annoying big paychecks. “

In a five-star review by Uncut Gems, Alex Flood from NME said: “Uncut Gems is a masterpiece as a career change. Sandler has been here before – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch Drunk Love was an early excursion into serious drama – and Howard is another of the stupid but personable people with whom Sandler has made a name for himself.

“But that seems to be different. While Punch Drunk Love is frolicking in a fog of surrealistic dream landscapes, the thriller by Safdies is almost unbearably tense. After 135 minutes it should feel bloated, but at no point is the action less than gripping. Uncut Gems is an anxiety-causing heart attack from a film that grabs the audience by the neck and trembles until there is no breath left. “