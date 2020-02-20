[hear:-bts-ups-the-anticipation-for-“on”-comeback-with-music-teaser]

On the working day of their comeback, BTS released a clip of their title keep track of!

BTS will make a return on February 21 at six p.m. KST when they drop their fourth full album “Map of the Soul: seven,” which capabilities the title monitor “ON.”

At six a.m. KST that day, they produced a first preview of the tune by sharing a 30-2nd clip by way of TikTok. With ARMYs all around the world striving to obtain the application, several described that the app was unresponsive or displaying errors when they tried out to pay attention.

Eventually, you can get a pay attention at the TikTok url below!

