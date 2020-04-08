Hear Eric Trump Call Himself “Super Genius” for Advocating Buyers Before the COVID-19 Tanked Treasury

In this stressful time, one of the things you haven’t done enough of lately is laughter. Which, of course, is understandable given the once-in-a-lifetime public health and financial issues. Still, experts say that a daily smile can not only improve your mood but improve your immune system. And if you have trouble finding the right information, we’d love to comment: the recent conference call Eric Trump from March 3, which he considered to be the “most effective” tool for educating people to throw their money into the market, right before the disease coronavirus has destroyed the industry.

Speaking of a tweet that was removed, the president’s son boasted, “I wrote a tweet in the middle and it was like, you know what my two cents are, Now this is the second best time to buy – the market has lost almost 1,000 points. Let me send you the tweet, the market returns about another 700 points that day right and then obviously you went in yesterday where it gained 1,300 points and you know today etc., so I’m kind of super smart right now, John. . The commentator’s tweet read: “In a sense, it’s a good time to buy stocks or into your 401k. I want to get everything in… see if I’m right.” With regards to your home savings, on February 28, 2020, the day of Eric’s tweet, Dow Jones closed at 25,766.64. Today it’s… a little lower! Also, almost 15 million. individuals are estimated to lose their jobs.

Have you followed the investment plan and gone “all in”? If so, we’d love to hear from you!

