Hear me: Podcasting is a medium that is worth investing in

Podcasts are increasing; “We’ll all make millions, get started, quick!” This seems to be the general consensus at the moment.

Now I can understand the excitement, I’m excited too. A passionate, engaged audience, an intimate environment, niche targeting opportunities; It’s hard not to be interested. No wonder that 75% of brands expect large sums of money in the podcast area this year.

How you do it is the important thing. Basically you have two options – either to advertise in space or to create your own brand podcast.

Well, if they’re done right, I’m a big fan of both. However, there are currently a million articles dealing with the former. So let’s focus on the latter and ask ourselves how you can successfully create your own podcast.

Podcasting is a great opportunity to have serious one-on-one conversations with a consumer or potential customer. Where they have actively sought you out and are happy to spend most of an hour with you. Can another medium approach this commitment? Can your best salesperson catch a customer’s attention for so long and fall in love with your brand? No, no, they cannot.

This is your chance to tell a story that reflects your brand’s values, changes perception, illustrates work (for charity, for example) or presents your products and services to a captive audience. But at the core it must have a heart. It should convey human insights, pull our hearts, relate to our personal experiences, give us a new perception, awaken our curiosity or scare the living crap out of us. Whatever it does, it has to hit the listener directly in the emotions and break down part of that glorious bonding adhesive we call oxytocin. Every single decision we make is emotional. And if you can give your brand emotional timeliness, it will undoubtedly lead to considerations and buying intentions. It is worth investing in time and money.

And you have to spend money. You need to get your podcast out on a larger scale, otherwise what is it about? For this purpose, you should consider your advertising strategy as well as your podcast content. As a guideline, you should spend at least three times more on advertising than on production. To create a high quality podcast, you should spend a reasonable amount on the production. There is no reason to justify room noise and distortion. Listeners expect more.

This will seem too familiar to you

“We have this amazing idea for a podcast! Me and my friends Julie and Pete will be sitting at a kitchen table, opening a few bottles of wine and talking about all the things that bother us in life. And we are middle class, so we call it “Thirst world problems”, it will be fun! ”

Christ! You will be amazed at how often I hear such ideas from people. But the scary thing is that brands say similar things and try … and undoubtedly fail. The problem here is the perception that anyone can create a podcast. You hold a microphone in front of your face and press the record … just don’t you? Few think: “What is the point of it, why should anyone listen to it?” “What will the listening experience be like?”, “Is it different from other podcasts out there?”

With the right equipment, treatment, structure, guests and stories, the above could actually work as an idea. But that’s a lot of things to think about and do right.

Promotion; How are you going to let people know that it exists?

“We have a strong brand and our customers love us, that’s how it is!”

If your brand awareness is good and you have a large social following, this is certainly helpful, but if you expect large numbers of them alone, you will likely be disappointed.

What brought me to social chain was the ability to use our huge social network to promote the podcasts we create for customers and our own brands through the immediate, nutritious and visual power of social media can be used to promote emotions, soul-nourishing, intimate, imaginative audio power. Our strategy director describes this combo as burger (social) and broccoli (podcasts), which I love. In life and communication strategy, we all need a little bit of both. So remember to add a side of quarter pound to your broccoli plate. Or if I totally lost you here, do a lot of social media to promote your podcast.

Now I can’t reveal our Big Mac Sauce recipe, but I can tell you that our upcoming podcasting insight tells us that 55% of respondents hear about new podcasts via social media and 38% discover them from one influencer. So it wouldn’t make sense to omit this important part of your podcast rollout. However, it means that you need a video team to film, edit, and cut into shareable periods.

By now you are probably thinking of two things.

“It all sounds amazing. I can spend quality one on one with my consumers and potential consumers, bring our product and brand vision to life, build our emotional currency and be considerate. And I can create shared video content to encourage engagement across all of our social channels! “If so, great, take part!

However, if you think, “Oh. I didn’t know it had so much to do. I bring my £ 20 microphone back to Argos. “- that’s fine. There are still a lot of great sponsorship and advertising opportunities so you can still be relevant in this area.

Tom Whitlow, Head of Podcasting at Social Chain Media.