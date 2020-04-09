Hear Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson’s New Solo One, ‘Simple Truth’

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has unveiled “Easy Reality”, the new one from his solo band ELLEFSON, with all proceeds likely to Italian COVID-19 aid. The track, co-published by Ellefson and vocalist Thom Hazaert, with Italian guitarist and drummer Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi, will show up on the future whole-duration stick to-up to the 2019 launch “Sleeping Giants”, a compilation featuring several new songs and reworkings of preceding Ellefson instrumental solo content co-published and manufactured by Ellefson and Hazaert. “Sleeping Giants” was introduced as a companion album “soundtrack” to Ellefson‘s 2019 biography “Far more Life With Deth”, also co-created with Hazaert. The team labored on the album remotely, recording tracks in Italy, London, Phoenix, and Wisconsin through quarantine.

“Very simple Truth” will be released on all digital outlets on April 17, with a immediate Bandcamp release on April 8, by means of Ellefson‘s Beat Information. All revenue from downloads and streams will be donated to the Croce Rossa Italiana, the Italian Crimson Cross, which is at the frontlines of the war on COVID-19, coordinating the nation’s pandemic response with Italy’s Ministry of Health and fitness.

States Ellefson: “We in fact wrote the song in Milan all through a tour rehearsal, and a lot of it was recorded there. We have gone back again and forth with Andy in Italy, from the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, and with our mixer and co-engineer Alessio Garavello in London. While we are all remaining favourable and just retaining chaotic, it is really heartbreaking to see what’s heading on more than there with the loss of life toll climbing every day.”

He provides: “We played various shows in Italy on our European ‘More Reside With Deth’ tour final 12 months, and I was just there with MEGADETH again in February. It’s completely devastating to see what the country is heading by appropriate now. The people, and its culture, have been so welcoming to me over the decades, that i am honored to do anything I can to give one thing back to them throughout this time of need to have.”

Provides Hazaert: “Whilst David has been there a million times over the decades with MEGADETH, our tour past year was seriously my 1st working experience with the awesome individuals and tradition of Italy. Now 50 % of our band, who have come to be pricey close friends, dwell there, which will make it strike even closer to residence. Doing work on this history with these guys, who are just going just after it 100%, though fundamentally at ground zero for this whole ridiculous pseudo-apocalyptic circumstance we are all living in right now, definitely offers you a various point of view.

“Lyrically, the music is genuinely about not supplying up and not having any shit. Tuning out the noise and going soon after your goals no make any difference what, and not permitting everyone notify you are unable to do some thing. And, I guess, dwelling out the weird ‘Rock Star’-like scenario of staying in a band with David, the person from MEGADETH, who really was just one of my idols, I guess it really is relatively autobiographical. But we’re all exceptionally happy of it, and truly this whole history we’re generating, it really is just a straight up, ass-kicking major tough rock history. There is an wonderful musical chemistry, and I know, individually, I can’t hold out for people today to listen to it. And to be capable to use it as an opportunity to give back to our mates in Italy makes it that a lot more unique.”

Ellefson has also specified throughout the COVID-19 disaster to children in want by way of his David Ellefson Youth New music Foundation, and the School’s Out initiative, gifting displaced college students with free instruments and equipment, and pairing them with classes from rock star music instructors, together with Ellefson and his MEGADETH bandmates Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER), Chris Kael (Five FINGER Loss of life PUNCH), Clint Lowery (SEVENDUST), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ASIA, SONS OF APOLLO, ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Chad Szeliga (BLACK STAR RIDERS), Chris Poland (OHM:, ex-MEGADETH), Jimmy DeGrasso (ex-ALICE COOPER, MEGADETH), Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY), and extra.

Photo: Melody Myers

