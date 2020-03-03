Hear: Regionals preview, Peoria predictions | No Shot Clock, Episode 113

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien critique the earlier 7 days of motion in Chicago superior faculty basketball.

The episode opens with an in-depth dialogue of the Illinois Large Faculty Association’s tentative plan for the new point out finals weekend structure.

Matters contain:

-Why is the IHSA playing 3rd spot game titles at seven pm on Thursday and Friday in the new state format?

-Is Notre Dame the apparent favourite in Class 3A?

-Could Joliet West definitely enjoy for the Class 4A condition title?

-Don’t overlook a possible Dom Martinelli vs. Max Christie matchup on Friday

-Why the state match has to shift to Champaign

-The top rated 10 regional game titles in the Chicago spot

-View out for Lincoln and Peoria Notre Dame

All that and a ton much more.

Make sure you rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, it helps new listeners obtain the podcast.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so make sure you subscribe.