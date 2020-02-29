hear-to-bad-bunny’s-surprise-new-album-‘yhlqmdlg’

Undesirable Bunny has unveiled his new album ‘YHLQMDLG’ – hear to it beneath.

The 20-observe file, released late very last night (February 28) was only announced on Thursday (27th), when the Puerto Rican singer appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late evening US tv present.

‘YHLQMDLG’ stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana”, which interprets to “I do what I want to do”. It follows Undesirable Bunny’s 2019 debut solo album ‘X 100PRE’ and functions collaborations with Daddy Yankee and more – hear to it below.

Whilst appearing on Fallon this week, the place he declared the new album, Bad Bunny utilised his efficiency of ‘Ignorantes’, his collaboration with Panamanian singer Sech, to call consideration to the the latest murder of a Puerto Rican transgender girl called Alexa.

Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also recognized as Alexa, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico previously this week right after utilizing a women’s lavatory.

All through his physical appearance on Fallon, Bunny wore a skirt in tribute to Ruiz, who was referred to as “a man in a skirt” in several the latest Puerto Rican information headlines.

He also wore a white T-shirt showcasing the words and phrases: “They killed Alexa, not a male in a skirt,” emblazoned in Spanish.

Prior to the Fallon efficiency and the release of the new album, Undesirable Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez very last thirty day period for a duet during the pair’s Superbowl halftime clearly show at Miami’s Tough Rock Stadium.

Bad Bunny is established to headline a entire host of European festivals this summertime, topping the invoice at Bilbao’s BBK Dwell along with Kendrick Lamar and The Killers as very well as taking part in a best slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.